ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Brooks Women’s Canopy Jacket

womenfitness.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomens BROOKS CANOPY JACKET :: Its breathable, minimal, packable and indispensable,...

www.womenfitness.net

Comments / 0

Related
womenfitness.net

Women’s Strappy Sports Bras – Criss Cross Back Workout Padded Wireless

Body: 71% Polyamide, 29% Spandex; Lining: 64% Polyamide, 36% Spandex. Medium to low impact sports bra provides enough support without squashing and holds things in place. Fixed bonded criss-cross straps offer more support while still let you twist with ease during practice. Wirefree soft cups are very comfortable and breathable,...
womenfitness.net

TYR Women’s Solid Lola Top

From the paddleboard to the yoga mat, the TLOSO7A features removable cups and a lightweight tank for coverage. Created with UPF 50+ technology, the Lola provides sun safety for every outdoor activity.
womenfitness.net

Helly-Hansen Women’s Loke Vafi Jacket

According to Norse legends, before there was soil, or sky, or any green thing, there was only the gaping abyss of Rafi or chaos. The LOKE Rafi combines the life force of the trickster god LOKE and the elements, allowing a balance of protection and breathability. Enjoy this balance for sports and activities which can be accomplished with minimal gear & close to home base.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Fila Women’s Core Short Sleeve Top Tennis Shirt

Dress for success every time you step on the court with this Fila Core Short Sleeve Top. It features contrast binding at the v-neck, tonal mesh insets on sides, UV protection, and a heat transfer F box at left hem. Material: Polyester, Spandex.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
womenfitness.net

CANARI Women’s Radiant Wind Shell Jacket

When the breeze kicks up and the temperature starts to dip, the Canari Radiant wind shell is the perfect lightweight, packable windbreaker to keep you comfortable on and off the bike. Constructed from the extremely fine & tightly woven wind shear polyester fabric, the elite jacket provides the highest level of wind protection while still providing great breathability. The coaster shell features a two way front zipper with draft flap and top zipper garage, zippered front hand pockets, and an easy-to-access double-sided Kangaroo back pocket. The coaster shell also utilizes reflective piping in across the back seams for increased usability.
APPAREL
Parade

Revamp Your Closet! Shop the 25 Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Clothing Deals

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and it’s also when the annual Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale takes place. It’s often the first weekend where people make an effort to unplug from work, connect with friends, and prepare for the excitement of the months ahead. If you’re a savvy online shopper or a fan of Nordstrom–the Venn diagram of which is basically a circle–you’ll know it’s also one of the best times to save big at the retailer. With deals up to 60% off on all of your favorite go-to brands from Free People and Topshop to Treasure & Bond and BP., it’s an opportunity to revamp your wardrobe without breaking the bank. There are also select scores on some premium and designer labels like Rebecca Taylor, VINCE, and Ganni. The sale runs through June 6th but you’ll want to shop sooner to snag your preferred sizes. Ahead, shop 25 trending styles that both your closet and budget will thank you for during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canopy#Womens#Brooks Women#Drilayer Seal 100
ETOnline.com

Last Day to Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon Memorial Day Sale

Summer dress season is quickly approaching and nothing says warm weather quite like a maxi dress. The easy-to-throw-on style is a spring and summer wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. And right now, this is the last day to get a good deal. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, so you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

9 best women’s clogs for embracing this summer’s hottest shoe trend

From dad sandals and Bottega-inspired puddle boots to divisive chunky trainers, the fashion crowd is making a strong case for “ugly” shoes. And leading the pack, clogs have clomped their way back into our wardrobe to become one of the shoe styles for this summer.In keeping with the shoe’s 13th-century Dutch roots, clogs are characterised by their slip-on design, open back, wooden sole and slightly upturned and rounded toe.But while once associated with practical work, the style has since evolved from a farmer’s shoe of choice to a fashion statement.Contemporary takes on the age-old shoe were pioneered in the spring...
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Women Lightweight Polar Fleece Athletic Running Jackets

LIGHTWEIGHT FLEECE ATHLETIC JACKET makes your sports experience more relaxing. Perfect active wear for yoga, exercise, gym, fitness, running. SOFT FLEECE FABRIC provides you with a super soft layer of warmth without overheating or preventing ventilation, , so you can wear as an outer-layer for spring/fall or mid-layer for winter.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
RideApart

REV’IT!’s New Davis TF Riding Jeans Combine Safety And Fashion

Motorcycle-specific pants are often disregarded, especially on shorter rides, at the expense of comfort. It’s understandable, really. Motorcycle pants of yesteryears are heavy, bulky, hot, and let’s face it, pretty dorky. This has changed a lot, and in reality, even budget-friendly riding jeans are a lot cooler and comfortable than your off-the-shelf pair of jeans.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Super Soft Organic Cotton Cross Back Round Neck Tank Top for Women

Prasada Tank top is a part of our Yoga Essentials line. This line is crafted to suit every woman’s wardrobe as it includes well-fitted daytime shapes, that can be worn alone or layered up for all-year-round use. This cross-back tank with custom rib gives it a modern yet flattering feminine fit can be styled with multiple looks.
YOGA
womenfitness.net

Short Sleeve Crew Neck Cotton/Polyester Womens Tops

Aéropostale is a specialty retailer of high-quality denim and fashion basics offered at compelling values in an innovative and exciting store environment. Through the brand’s Oneness ethos, Aéropostale embraces acceptance, empathy, and respect to promote a sense of unity.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Calvin Klein Jeans Womens French Terry Logo Crop Top

Designed with a chic cropped length, this performance tee is engineered for sports with a super soft cotton stretch blend. Detailed with a crewneck, a straight hemline and a printed logo at the front.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

ASICS Women’s Silver Short Sleeve Run Top

In 1949, Mr. Kihachiro Onitsuka began his athletic footwear company (Onitsuka Co., Ltd.) by manufacturing basketball shoes out of his living room in Kobe, Japan. He chose the name ASICS for his company in 1977, based on a famous Latin phrase “Anima Sana In Corpore Sano”, which when translated expresses the ancient ideal of “A Sound Mind in a Sound Body.” Taking the acronym of this phrase, ASICS was founded on the belief that the best way to create a healthy and happy lifestyle is to promote total health and fitness.ASICS products were introduced to the United States in 1977 and brought with them an incredible story of athletic performance and technical advancements, a philosophy which still holds true today.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Muted “Grey” Meets Vibrant Neons On This Nike Air Max 90

As the Nike Air Max 90 continues to age, the Swoosh has found a way to maintain the shoe fresh. Deviating from the sneaker’s original color-blocking, the latest take on Tinker Hatfield’s 32-year-old design pairs classic grey with a number of historically-important neon hues to the Oregon brand’s running shoe lineup. Mesh and leather across the pair’s upper indulges in a cool grey makeover, which allows for eye-catching hits of blue, pink and green that appears throughout the upper to pop that much more. Air Max units underfoot also opt for rich blue styling, with surrounding cassettes and nearby tread reverting to a black ensemble.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Is All Business in Blazer, Pants and Pointy Heels For Little Village Visit in London

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton went for a crisp and clean business casual look to visit Little Village hub in Brent, London’s largest baby bank network, on Wednesday. She met with staff, volunteers and a family receiving aid from the organization, which supports local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children. Middleton wore a crisp off-white blazer with pristine pockets on the side. The blazer highlighted shoulder pads, which...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy