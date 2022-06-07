As gas prices rise, more could turn to cycling, bike shop owner says

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If rising gas prices have motivated you to stretch your mileage, you could try pedal power.

Since the pandemic started, growing numbers of people have invested in bicycles.

Erik Pueshner, owner of Smith’s Bike Shop in La Crosse, said he hasn’t seen a spike in gas price-related sales yet. But if it happens, it wouldn’t be the first time, he said.

“Oh I’m sure one of the gulf wars, when they spiked up over $3 — back then, it was pretty high. We saw a lot of bicycle repairs, people coming in getting their bikes out of their sheds and getting them fixed so they’re able to ride those short distances,” Pueshner said.

He expects his sales to rise if prices in La Crosse exceed $5 a gallon.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.