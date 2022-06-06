Lil John Roberts Presents “The Music Of Marvin Gaye” featuring Chae Stephen

Its opening imminent, D Boca N Boca was named one of Atlanta magazine’s most anticipated restaurants of the year—specifically, the year 2020. Inspired by owner Helio Bernal’s family ties to Veracruz and the Yucatan peninsula, D Boca was set to start serving Mexican cuisine in Summerhill in May 2020. That turned out to be an inauspicious time. But even in nonpandemic eras, restaurant openings are often beset by delays that can stretch into months, even years.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO