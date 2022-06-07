ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Darryl Worley To Emcee “Jam” Concert At Paris Landing

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis, Tenn.–To add to the festivities of next week’s Tennessee River Jam, Country Music Singer Darryl Worley will emcee the concert at the lake on Saturday, June 18th. Paris-Henry County Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said, “The opportunity became available to us, so we capitalized. Darryl will be playing at Blues Landing...

