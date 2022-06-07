ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard man scammed out of thousands

By Corey Morris
 5 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A Girard man is out thousands of dollars following an Amazon package-return scam.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the 69-year-old male victim contacted PSP at about 7 a.m. on June 6 to report the scam.

The victim had called a phone number for assistance in returning a package to Amazon. The number he called directed him to go to several local stores where he then purchased gift cards to redeem in order to process the return.

In total, he was scammed out of some $7,100.

Comments / 4

Star Lyn
4d ago

I'm sorry this happened to this man but this has been a known scam for years and years. especially when they tell you to go buy gift cards.. you think people would use some common sense these days.

