ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Kingston sentenced to five years for financially exploiting a nursing home resident

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 5 days ago

On June 6, Guadalupe Evelyn Kingston, 60 of Las Cruces, was sentenced to five years in jail for financially exploiting a nursing home resident.

Kingston was sentenced on charges of exploitation of a resident’s property (over $20,000), two counts of forgery (each over $20,000), identity theft and falsification of Medicare documents and conspiracy to commit identity theft between 2013 and 2017.

Kingston was also ordered to pay $84,094.44 in restitution and is prohibited from working with minors or vulnerable adults upon her release.

From July 2019: Otero County Grand Jury indicts nursing home employee on 18 theft, forgery charges

Kingston was initially charged with 18 counts but took a plea deal on March 2 for five charges for which she was sentenced.

“Our most vulnerable need protection, and the defendant brazenly abused that trust by exploiting an innocent victim for her own personal gratification," Attorney General Balderas said.

Kingston told the New Mexico Human Services Department that funds belonging to a nursing home resident under her care were being held in a Medicare trust.

"When in fact, no trust existed and Kingston was spending the funds on herself for trips, a car payment, spa visits, online dating, pet grooming and other personal items," a New Mexico Attorney General's Office news release states.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General’s

Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Sign up for our newsletter, the Daily Briefing , to get stories like this one delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter. If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at  AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Kingston sentenced to five years for financially exploiting a nursing home resident

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Columbus man of trafficking meth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Columbus, NM man will face at least 10 years in prison for trafficking meth into the United States. On Thursday, a federal court found 57-year-old Sergio Ruiz guilty of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams and more of a substance containing methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute that substance, and importation of […]
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo man accused of dismembering victim after murder

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Steven Gonzales is accused of dismembering his victim then storing the body parts in five-gallon buckets at his Alamogordo home. Gonzalez was arrested back in 2020 but was not indicted by a grand jury until this week. According to investigators, Gonzalez shot Eddy Artiaga in the head before decapitating and dismembering the […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
Otero County, NM
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Man charged with murdering 41-year-old woman in Socorro

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Cynthia Alferez. They have also charged 41-year-old Ronald Adrian Blacksmith with the murder. According to Robert Rojas, commander with the criminal investigations division of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Socorro PD was called out to the scene by Blacksmith. When The post Man charged with murdering 41-year-old woman in Socorro appeared first on KVIA.
SOCORRO, TX
El Paso News

Most Wanted: Week of June 10

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

New Mexico Man Gets Two Life In Prison Terms for 2009 Murders

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man convicted in a 2009 double homicide case has been sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Robert Chavez’s sentences will run consecutive with previous sentences, including a 26-year prison term for drug trafficking and life in prison plus 21 years for another murder.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KTSM

Covid concern halts Gaytan murder trial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just a day after the dismissal of a charge in the Erica Gaytan murder trial, the entire proceedings come to a halt due to Covid-19. A statement released Thursday morning by the District Attorney’s office announced that the trial would be in recess until June 21 due to a “possible […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Medicare
KTSM

County: There will not be a complete ban on fireworks

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – At this week’s El Paso County Commissioners Court meeting, an order was created prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks with classification of “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins,” commonly referred to as “sticks and fins,” in any portion of the unincorporated areas of El Paso County. The Commissioners […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Woman found dead; Sheriff’s Office says there’s no threat to public

UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office will hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. Friday. EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in her 40s was found dead this morning at Cynthia's cantina in Socorro, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the discovery was made around 6 a.m. Friday. The Sheriff's Office says they The post Woman found dead; Sheriff’s Office says there’s no threat to public appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Victim in fiery crash identified 2 months after tragic event

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say the Medical Examiner's Office has identified the driver of a car who died in a fiery crash in April. Police say the victim was 57-yeard-old Raymond Barron of Central El Paso. Barron's funeral was held Friday, June 10 two months after his...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
KVIA

Body recovery at Border Highway and Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department reports a body recovery is underway at Border Highway and Fonseca. The individual was spotted in the water by US Border Patrol. This follows yesterday's water rescue operation that recovered one person, but another person who was spotted was not found. It's not clear if these two incidents are related.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso mother takes personal experience to DEA Summit

DEA’s Family Summit on the Overdose Epidemic invites more than 80-parent or family-led non-profit organizations that DEA field offices have connections to across the country. This first-ever event will provide opportunities for DEA to share information on the scope of current drug threats, exchange ideas with these parent groups on how DEA could support them in their work, learn of their local efforts, ask them for their help with sharing the One Pill Can Kill fake pill awareness campaign in their communities, identify areas for further collaboration, and build or reinforce existing relationships and partnerships.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

A 28-year-old man was killed in a morning crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At 8:34 A.M. El Paso Police Officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at 3900 Doniphan. Investigators from the Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to assist in the crash investigation. Investigators say that the 28-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Doniphan and approaching Sunland Park.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Midday wreck on I10 sends 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department and First Responders are on the scene of a wreck on I-10 West, directly under the Spaghetti Bowl. According to officials, one person has been transported to the hospital in serious condition after the crash in the westbound lanes, shortly before the Copia Exit. It is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vendor shares business perspective on county’s fireworks decision

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – If you want to purchase fireworks in El Paso for the 4th of July celebration there are some provisions to that. Not all types of fireworks will be legal to pop. On June 24th firework displays will be open for business. The El Paso County Commissioners Court adopted an order […]
EL PASO, TX
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

813
Followers
251
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy