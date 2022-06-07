On June 6, Guadalupe Evelyn Kingston, 60 of Las Cruces, was sentenced to five years in jail for financially exploiting a nursing home resident.

Kingston was sentenced on charges of exploitation of a resident’s property (over $20,000), two counts of forgery (each over $20,000), identity theft and falsification of Medicare documents and conspiracy to commit identity theft between 2013 and 2017.

Kingston was also ordered to pay $84,094.44 in restitution and is prohibited from working with minors or vulnerable adults upon her release.

Kingston was initially charged with 18 counts but took a plea deal on March 2 for five charges for which she was sentenced.

“Our most vulnerable need protection, and the defendant brazenly abused that trust by exploiting an innocent victim for her own personal gratification," Attorney General Balderas said.

Kingston told the New Mexico Human Services Department that funds belonging to a nursing home resident under her care were being held in a Medicare trust.

"When in fact, no trust existed and Kingston was spending the funds on herself for trips, a car payment, spa visits, online dating, pet grooming and other personal items," a New Mexico Attorney General's Office news release states.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General’s

Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Kingston sentenced to five years for financially exploiting a nursing home resident