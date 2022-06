Let’s begin by saying thank you to all Republican candidates who put their hats in the ring to serve our great state. It is not easy to run for elected office, especially in a primary where friends and colleagues campaign against one another. However, in the end, we agree on nearly 80 percent of the issues, and we come out as a better, more united party by discussing the 20 percent of ideas in which we disagree. Whether your candidate won or lost, you participated in our most cherished American institution by voting, and we appreciate those efforts.

IDAHO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO