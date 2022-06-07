ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Derek Brunson takes issues with “Drag The Kids To Pride” event at gay nightclub in Texas

By Susan Cox
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Derek Brunson, 38, has “no problem with gay people,” but the UFC middleweight does have a problem with children attending a drag show at a gay nightclub over this past weekend. The event, held at Mr. Misster in Dallas, Texas was promoted as “Drag The Kids To...

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 26

Steve Flannery
4d ago

He is correct. This is child abuse and grooming kids to support their twisted agenda. We need God to move here in a big way before it’s too late.

Reply(2)
30
De Ashley
4d ago

So, the parents brought their children to this event. These are sick twisted individuals who are ruining these children’s lives!

Reply
13
Paul Cherry
4d ago

They just feed there kids to the Lions house of perversions . MOMMY DEAREST please stop your insanity

Reply
17
Related
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
BET

Dwayne Wade Fears For Zaya Wade’s Safety As A Trans Teen

“I’m still afraid every time she leaves the house,” Dwayne Wade speaks in an interview and discusses how scary it can be raising a child who is also transgender in a world that doesn’t care about their safety. In this interview at the Time 100 summit, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Clubs#Nightclub#Drag Queens#Gay People#Racism#Combat#Ufc
thebrag.com

Internet trolls Chick-fil-A during Pride month

The internet is roasting Chick-fil-A for the start of Pride month as the company’s official Twitter account tries to avoid taking a stance. The Chick-fil-A Twitter account recently tweeted what they thought was a safe tweet but the rest of Twitter wasn’t having the company’s tactical maneuver of avoiding taking a stance. Chick-fil-a’s original tweet was sterile and inoffensive in the worst way and served as fish chow for the circling sharks.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
InsideHook

What Is “The Ick” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?

We’ve all been there: you’re crushing on someone, fantasizing about them and hey, probably creating an idealized version of them in your head. Maybe things even progress IRL. You hang out, go on a few dates and then bam! You notice something about them, or they do something, that turns you off instantly. Maybe they’re mean to the waiter, kiss strangely or use the wrong laughing emoji. Whatever it is, it’s shattered your fantasy and the possibility of a third date. You’ve gotten “the ick.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
Reason.com

Drag Shows for Children Under Fire in Texas

I regret to inform you that Texas is at it again. "It" being absurd and melodramatic culture-warmongering, of course. In this latest round, Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton is trying to ban minors from seeing drag queens, in response to a Dallas bar's "Drag the Kids to Pride" event, which it billed as "a family friendly drag show."
TEXAS STATE
Gillian Sisley

Man Comes Out as Gay to Homophobic Family at Wedding

Should families love one another unconditionally, no matter what?. It's currently Pride Month, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as allies are celebrating this month and are spreading awareness about their community, as well as acceptance and love of one another.
Financial World

Lia Thomas, transgender swimmer: Trans women are women!

Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who competes in the women's category, is still the target of criticism. In a recent interview with ESPN, Lia talked about many things. One of the first topics was the reason for moving to the women's category. "The biggest misconception, I think, is the reason...
SOCIETY
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy