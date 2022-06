It’s been almost a year since I argued in this blog that we should “Keep Camden Directly Democratic.” Direct democracy isn’t efficient or easy. But at its best, this bottom-up approach of direct citizens participation through town meetings and citizens committees, of which Camden has been so justifiably proud for so long, can provide a critical path to overcoming the divisiveness that so plagues our contemporary political cultural. It’s our best hope of finding “less polluting and more equitable ways of living together,” as I argued at that time. That’s well worth the extra effort.

