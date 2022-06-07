ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunman fires several shots at vehicle on 101 Freeway in Studio City area

By Nouran Salahieh
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avTDe_0g3G7s1H00

California Highway Patrol is searching for a gunman who opened fire on another driver on the 101 Freeway in the Studio City area early Tuesday morning.

The car-to-car shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near on the southbound lanes of the freeway, south of Lankershim Boulevard, according to CHP.

The victim, who did not wish to be identified, said a gunman driving a dark-colored vehicle had been following the victim from the 170 Freeway.

As both vehicles slowed down on the 101 Freeway, the gunman opened fire on the victim’s car, firing at least five shots, the victim said.

The victim, who was not hit, exited the freeway and called for help as the gunman fled the scene.

Images show the car’s windows shattered, with what appeared to be a bullet hole visible on the windshield.

The suspect was described as being a bald older man driving a black or dark-colored vehicle with its rear bumper hanging off.

The gunman had not yet been found later Tuesday morning and it’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information on the assailant is asked to contact CHP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

LASD investigating deadly shooting in Compton

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found shot dead in Compton Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the 4000 block of East Pauline Street around 2:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a press release. At the scene, deputies found an unidentified man in his 50s who […]
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Violent Crime#California Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Stolen LAFD ambulance crashes in Panorama City

A Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance was stolen and then crashed during a pursuit early Sunday morning. The ambulance was stolen around 2:10 a.m. just minutes after it arrived at a hospital in Sherman Oaks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles Police Department was informed of the stolen ambulance which was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication

A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

More customers sue Hertz over false arrests

More than 100 customers are suing the rental car giant for mental and emotional damages after they say were falsely arrested and even jailed after Hertz filed police reports saying the cars they rented were stolen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy