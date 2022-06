CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -As Country Fest and Rock Fest get closer, volunteers are needed to help out with the music festivals in Chippewa County. More than 150 shifts still need to be filled from ticket booths to pop tents. By helping to recruit volunteers for the festivals’, Children’s Charities, which provides free, one-on-one instruction to children who struggle with reading, writing, and spelling, gets paid.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO