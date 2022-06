While Oli Marmol is known as a players’ manager, the Cardinals skipper did the right thing by benching Harrison Bader. Sometimes, actions need to have consequences. With Marmol having spoken to Bader about running out every ball in play already, the outfielder needed a reminder. Marmol controls Bader’s playing time, and despite the young outfielder being a Gold Glove-caliber player, there are no guarantees in baseball.

MLB ・ 43 MINUTES AGO