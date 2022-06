Location: Weston County Fairgrounds, Newcastle, WY. 44 Ranch and Arena Horses – $22,000. What an excellent crowd and excellent set of horses for the 13th Annual Full House Stock Horse sale held in Newcastle, Wyoming, on May 28. Horses that will work and excel in all aspects of the arena and ranching ridden by some of the top horse people in the region were offered at this prestigious sale. Craig Deveraux and family pulled out all the stops to put on a first class sale.

NEWCASTLE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO