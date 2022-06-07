ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle join Arsenal and Tottenham in Alvaro Morata transfer chase as Juventus offer swap deal for Atletico striker

By Jake Lambourne
 5 days ago

NEWCASTLE have reportedly joined the race to prise Alvaro Morata away from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish striker is on his way back to the Wanda Metropolitano after spending the last two seasons on loan at Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mt4Mx_0g3G7SGV00
Atletico Madrid ace Alvaro Morata is understood to be a striker in demand this summer Credit: Reuters

Chelsea flop Morata is facing an uncertain future under Diego Simeone, with Arsenal claimed to be eyeing up a shock transfer.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the Gunners' North London rivals Tottenham are also weighing up a deal to bring the 28-year-old striker back to England.

Serie A giants Juventus remain keen on turning his temporary stay in Turin into a permanent switch.

It is believed that the Old Lady aren't willing to match Atletico's £30million asking price having already forked out £17m on his loan.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Juve are willing to offer Atletico centre-forward Moise Kean in exchange for the ex-Real Madrid ace.

Kean is currently on loan at Juventus from Everton, but the club have the obligation to permanently sign him in 2023.

And the Italian is claimed to be open to a move away from the Allianz Stadium in his search for regular first team football.

The Spanish news outlet also states how Newcastle are keeping tabs on Morata ahead of a possible swoop.

Eddie Howe is understood to be in the market for a striker to provide competition for Chris Wood and Callum Wilson up top.

Mundo also state how Arsenal and Tottenham remain keen on the two-time Champions League winner.

And Calciomercato have also declared that the Magpies are interested in the Spain international.

They have also claimed that Mikel Arteta is a fan of his, along with Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

It has been said that Bayern and Barca are waiting on the future of Robert Lewandowski before pressing ahead with a potential transfer.

Chelsea F.C.
