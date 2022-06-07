JSU Marching Southerners to Observe 80th Anniversary of D-Day and Invite Fans to Join Them

Calhoun Journal

June 7, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The JSU public relations department has shared an open invitations for Marching Southern fans, Alumni, and family of members to join them on the trip to observe 80th anniversary of D-Day. On this day 78 years ago, 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops landed on the northern coast of France for a massive military assault that would change the course of World War II. As the world remembers D-Day today, Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners will begin signing up to participate in the 80th anniversary in France in 2024.

The world renowned marching band will travel to France in two years to perform in ceremonies and events honoring the anniversary of D-Day. They will participate in services at St. James American Cemetery and Normandy American Cemetery and march in a parade in the first village liberated by American troops, Sainte-Mere-Eglise.

“This will be an amazing experience for our students,” said Dr. Ken Bodiford, JSU director of bands. “We are honored to help salute the brave men and women who fought to liberate Western Europe and turn the tide of World War II.”

This is not the first time the Southerners have crossed oceans to perform. They led the parade celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee in London in 2012, participated in the 75 anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in 2016 and marched in the World Peace Day Parade at the Vatican in 2019.

As with previous trips, alumni, friends and fans are invited to accompany the band on this once-in-a-lifetime trip to Normandy and Paris. A tentative itinerary and reservation information is available at www.jsu.edu/france2024.

Established in 1956, the Marching Southerners band is the pride of JSU, serving as not just game day entertainment but also as ambassadors for the institution. Housed within the Dr. David L. Walters Department of Music, the 500-member band is comprised of a diverse group of students from across campus, many of whom are studying to become high school band directors. In 2022, the Southerners were awarded the top honor bestowed to college marching bands, the Sudler Trophy from the John Phillip Sousa Foundation. Learn more at www.marchingsoutherners.org.

Photo: Drum major Daniel O’Donnell led the Marching Southerners in front of the USS Missouri in Hawaii in December 2016 in a performance honoring the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Photo by Matt Reynolds.

