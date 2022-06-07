Reunite at the Langlade County Fair

“The County Reunion” is the theme of the 2022 Langlade County Fair, scheduled for July 28-31 at the Langlade County Fairgrounds in Antigo.

“Fair preparations have been in process for many months,” said Rhonda Klement, one of the fair coordinators. “Contracts have been finalized and signed. Many of the favorites are returning such as the demo derby, sprint car racing, animal auctions, cake auction, youth and open class exhibits, and Vic Ferrari.”

This will be Vic Ferrari’s farewell year as the band has announced their retirement. Vic Ferrari made its debut at the fair in 2010 and been a staple of the fair ever since. They will have their last performance on July 28.

“Many other bands will fill the other days with music,” said Klement. “Friday, July 29, will debut MisTRial, a rock variety band followed on July 30 by The Billy Shears band, a returning fairgoer favorite. The Drovers will bring entertainment under the grandstand on July 28, prior to the start of the grandstand show. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy.”

The fair’s opening act will be comedian Charlie Berens on July 28 in the grandstand.

“Stopping on his latest tour. Charlie Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host and creator of the ‘Manitowoc Minute,’” Klement said. “The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News, and more.”

Ticket sales are open on the fair website at www.langladecountyfair.net.

Along with favorites and exciting new acts, there are some changes for 2022.

The fair will be four days instead of the traditional five days.

“The fair is run on the energy of volunteers,” Klement said. “It becomes more of a task to obtain volunteers for not only the fair but the other nonprofit organizations who set up at the fair. Many local nonprofits use the fair as their primary fundraiser.

“There are also operating costs that continue to rise year after year. After much consideration, the board felt reducing the fair by one day will help to ease the burden to the fair and other organizations when obtaining volunteers and will also help lower overall operating costs.”

Opening one day later will change when the rides and midway are open, but much of the judging will remain the same.

The face to face, non-animal judging will continue to happen from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Animals will be brought to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 27, which will help eliminate the strain of exhibitors having to bring animals on the same day as face to face judging.

A complete list of events is listed on the website at www.langladecountyfair.net.

The carnival will start rides at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. New this year, the carnival will have seven sessions of wristband specials instead of four as in previous years. During the wristband session a person can ride as many times as they want or can. Sunday offers one session, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday each offering two sessions.

Tickets can be purchased online at a discount or at the fair for full price.

“Allowing families to enjoy the fair is a priority of the fair association,” Klement said. “On Saturday from noon to 4 pm., we will once again offer Family Time. During this time, there are hourly price giveaways to youths, 4-H games under the tent, a free balloon artist, puppet shows and a carnival ride session. Family time is alcohol-free, with no alcohol being served on the grounds during this time.”

As in years past, there is no gate fee for those who walk in. A small parking donation is required for those who park in the lots.