Langlade County, WI

Reunite at the Langlade County Fair

Antigo Daily Journal
 5 days ago
“The County Reunion” is the theme of the 2022 Langlade County Fair, scheduled for July 28-31 at the Langlade County Fairgrounds in Antigo.

“Fair preparations have been in process for many months,” said Rhonda Klement, one of the fair coordinators. “Contracts have been finalized and signed. Many of the favorites are returning such as the demo derby, sprint car racing, animal auctions, cake auction, youth and open class exhibits, and Vic Ferrari.”

This will be Vic Ferrari’s farewell year as the band has announced their retirement. Vic Ferrari made its debut at the fair in 2010 and been a staple of the fair ever since. They will have their last performance on July 28.

“Many other bands will fill the other days with music,” said Klement. “Friday, July 29, will debut MisTRial, a rock variety band followed on July 30 by The Billy Shears band, a returning fairgoer favorite. The Drovers will bring entertainment under the grandstand on July 28, prior to the start of the grandstand show. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy.”

The fair’s opening act will be comedian Charlie Berens on July 28 in the grandstand.

“Stopping on his latest tour. Charlie Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host and creator of the ‘Manitowoc Minute,’” Klement said. “The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News, and more.”

Ticket sales are open on the fair website at www.langladecountyfair.net.

Along with favorites and exciting new acts, there are some changes for 2022.

The fair will be four days instead of the traditional five days.

“The fair is run on the energy of volunteers,” Klement said. “It becomes more of a task to obtain volunteers for not only the fair but the other nonprofit organizations who set up at the fair. Many local nonprofits use the fair as their primary fundraiser.

“There are also operating costs that continue to rise year after year. After much consideration, the board felt reducing the fair by one day will help to ease the burden to the fair and other organizations when obtaining volunteers and will also help lower overall operating costs.”

Opening one day later will change when the rides and midway are open, but much of the judging will remain the same.

The face to face, non-animal judging will continue to happen from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Animals will be brought to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 27, which will help eliminate the strain of exhibitors having to bring animals on the same day as face to face judging.

A complete list of events is listed on the website at www.langladecountyfair.net.

The carnival will start rides at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. New this year, the carnival will have seven sessions of wristband specials instead of four as in previous years. During the wristband session a person can ride as many times as they want or can. Sunday offers one session, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday each offering two sessions.

Tickets can be purchased online at a discount or at the fair for full price.

“Allowing families to enjoy the fair is a priority of the fair association,” Klement said. “On Saturday from noon to 4 pm., we will once again offer Family Time. During this time, there are hourly price giveaways to youths, 4-H games under the tent, a free balloon artist, puppet shows and a carnival ride session. Family time is alcohol-free, with no alcohol being served on the grounds during this time.”

As in years past, there is no gate fee for those who walk in. A small parking donation is required for those who park in the lots.

WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT: Missing endangered person

TOWN OF ROYALTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for 26-year-old Brandon Colligan from the Town of Royalton in Waupaca County. He was last seen in Stevens Point on Friday around 9:45 A.M., wearing a white short sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts. He is...
ROYALTON, WI
spmetrowire.com

URGENT: Missing Waupaca man last seen in Stevens Point

Waupaca Co. law enforcement has issued a statewide alert for an endangered 26-year-old man who was last seen in Stevens Point. Brandon Edward Colligan is a white man, 5’10” and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved dress shirt and blue shorts.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Door County Pulse

Nautical Inn to Become Butch’s Bar II

The site at the southeast corner of 3rd Avenue and Nebraska Street where Butch’s Bar once stood – before being destroyed by fire in Feburary and subsequently torn down – is now a vacant lot covered with gravel. Plans for its successor establishment do not call for rebuilding at that site, however.
kolomkobir.com

Caviar ring checked after previous warnings

A year after a Wisconsin biologist—who some have dubbed “General Sturgeon”—was put on leave and then resigned after a sprawling criminal investigation into illegal caviar swaps, DNR has not identified a replacement. A new Winnebago sturgeon biologist, who can be named this month, will take over...
WINNEBAGO, WI
wtaq.com

Worker Shortage Leads to Temporary Closure of Green Bay Restaurant

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing challenges continue to plague local businesses. In a Facebook post, Mangiare in Downtown Green Bay saying the restaurant is closed through the end of the month. Executive Chef Jack Wozniczka says the problem was highlighted on Tuesday evening. “We were going to close...
GREEN BAY, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Visitors to Wisconsin’s Farm Technology Days can expect a few changes this year. Dennis and Susie Roehl operate the host farm, and Dennis tells Brownfield this year’s event is bringing back forage field demonstrations. He says, “Our demonstrations are going to be cutting in the morning, and merging and chopping will all be before noon, and then in the afternoon it will be raking, baling, and wrapping the bales.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905.

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

