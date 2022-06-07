ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NC

Charity Fashion Show to be held in Avon on June 8

islandfreepress.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHatteras Islanders can get a jumpstart on the summertime fashions of 2022 with a special charity event on June 8 that will benefit the Hatteras Island Youth Education Fund. The “Looks of Summer” fashion show,...

islandfreepress.org

islandfreepress.org

Hatteras Summer Sailing summer registration ends June 11

There is a Year-Round sailing program in the Outer Banks for the first time at Hatteras Community Sailing in Buxton. Something for everybody is the theme this Summer! For our local youth ages 6 – 18, there are beginner, intermediate, and advanced weekly sailing classes. For Island Visitors, weekly 5-day Cape Explorer Camps run from 9 to 1 pm Monday through Friday. For Adults, there are opportunities to sail on the 27 ft Stiletto Catamarans and a weekly chance to sail as a crew with our experienced coaches and junior sailors to hopefully, someday soon, become a skipper! For everyone young and old–great social opportunities to foster and build new friendships. All information is at hatterassailing.org. Registration for the local junior’s summer session one program ends this weekend.
HATTERAS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Local Philanthropist Establishes Endowments for Scholarships, Worker Housing Support

The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce two new endowed funds to support Outer Banks students and workers have been established by Nags Head realtor and philanthropist Karen DelVacchio. As with all endowed funds created at the Community Foundation, the Cookie Jar for Good Deeds Fund and the Helping Hand Cookie Jar Scholarship Fund are structured to be permanent sources of support, providing grants and scholarships in starting in 2023 and continuing for generations to come.
NAGS HEAD, NC
islandfreepress.org

Ocracoke to get a pharmacy next year

It may surprise some that Ocracoke does not have a pharmacy. The Ocracoke Health Center has relied on next-day prescription deliveries from Beach Pharmacy located in Hatteras village. Islanders then go to the health center to retrieve their medicines. But it is not possible to get them on weekends since...
OCRACOKE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Worsening conditions challenge Ocracoke ferry operations

Once the quiet and well-behaved counterpart to feral Oregon Inlet, Hatteras Inlet is now repeatedly afflicted by shoaling that defeats routine maintenance of the critically important Ocracoke ferry routes. “It’s ever-evolving,” Catherine “Cat” Peele, planning and development manager for the state Ferry Division, said in a recent interview. She added...
OCRACOKE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Severe weather possible on Sunday; Excessive heat forecast for Monday and Tuesday

Severe weather is possible for the Outer Banks on Sunday afternoon and evening, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport / Morehead City office. Scattered thunderstorms, some severe, are forecast from mid-afternoon into this evening, and especially for the northern coastal plain of Eastern N.C., which includes Greene, Pitt, and Martin counties.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

