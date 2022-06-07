Charity Fashion Show to be held in Avon on June 8

There is a Year-Round sailing program in the Outer Banks for the first time at Hatteras Community Sailing in Buxton. Something for everybody is the theme this Summer! For our local youth ages 6 – 18, there are beginner, intermediate, and advanced weekly sailing classes. For Island Visitors, weekly 5-day Cape Explorer Camps run from 9 to 1 pm Monday through Friday. For Adults, there are opportunities to sail on the 27 ft Stiletto Catamarans and a weekly chance to sail as a crew with our experienced coaches and junior sailors to hopefully, someday soon, become a skipper! For everyone young and old–great social opportunities to foster and build new friendships. All information is at hatterassailing.org. Registration for the local junior’s summer session one program ends this weekend.

HATTERAS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO