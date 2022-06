Two Springfield men turned to FaceTime to help first responders find them after their boat capsized off the coast of Connecticut. On Thursday, the East Lyme Police Department dispatch center in Connecticut received a 911 call after the two men’s boat was taking on water. But while on the phone, the boat capsized and the two men fell into the water that was between 70 to 100 feet deep, the police department said.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO