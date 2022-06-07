ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

NCDHHS announces two funding opportunities to address behavioral health in the criminal justice system

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAHJG_0g3G68yf00
Pixabay

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today released two funding opportunities to award a total of $6,755,000 to community-based mental health providers. These programs will help individuals with serious mental illness involved with the criminal justice system, and they reflect the department’s vision to advance innovate solutions that foster independence, improve health and promote well-being for all North Carolinians.

“These new programs represent a comprehensive approach to addressing the intersection of behavioral health and the justice system,” said Deepa Avula, director, Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Use Services. “Sadly, too many people with serious mental illness end up in our jail system rather than our health care system. These new investments will save money and, more importantly, lives.”

  • Police and Mental Health Collaborations for Diversion Programs: $1,193,750 each for up to four sites ($4,755,000 total) to create or expand community-based early diversion programs for individuals with serious mental illness who have had an initial contact with the criminal justice system to help them stay out of the criminal justice system.
  • Jail-Based Treatment for Serious Mental Illness: $500,000 for up to four sites ($2,000,000 total) to address the gap in care and treatment for individuals with serious mental illness currently housed in North Carolina jails.

Details on the applications and performance timelines, eligibility criteria for applying and allowable uses of program funds can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/about/grant-opportunities/mental-health-developmental-disabilities-and-substance-abuse-services-grant-opportunities.

These grants will be funded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and CARES Act funding via the Mental Health Block Grant.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS invests in growing and training NC’s substance use workforce to better treat those struggling with substance use disorders

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released two funding opportunities to award a total of $6,000,000 for tuition scholarships to improve behavioral health outcomes and substance use disorder treatment across the state. “Increasing access to treatment and prevention services begins with continuing to improve...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act discussed in N.C. House Banking Committee

A discussion was held in the N.C. House Banking Committee Tuesday on the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, which is being touted as a law that would protect those who have a hard time paying medical debt. H.B. 1039 is geared toward setting transparent parameters around the provision of charity care and limiting the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Mental Health Services#Ncdhhs#Raleigh#North Carolinians#Substance Use Services
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS: More formula options available to WIC families during formula shortage

RALEIGH — Families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children can now use their benefits for a much wider variety of infant formula brands and types, helping them access the formula available in stores during the nationwide shortage when Gerber products are not available. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has made 55 additional formula products temporarily available for WIC recipients today as part of its efforts to support families during the shortage. This is in addition to eight options added last week for different sizes and types of Gerber products.
HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Medicaid, marijuana and the N.C. Senate

If you didn’t know better, you would think Democrats were running the North Carolina Senate. The body passed Medicaid expansion earlier in the session and passed a bill legalizing medical marijuana this week. Both bills will likely get stymied in the House this year, but both will probably become law in the not-too-distant future. And both will be enacted by a Republican legislature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Yes, let’s do talk about ‘rights’ in public education

American politicians have a fondness for bestowing grandiloquent titles on the legislation they sponsor. It’s not enough to describe merely and accurately what a bill does; there needs to be a catchy acronym or inspiring and propagandizing headline that will make the bill harder to vote against. Remember the U.S.A. Patriot Act (which stood for “Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism”)?
EDUCATION
The Richmond Observer

Senate passes bill targeting organized retail crime

The North Carolina Senate unanimously voted June 6 for a bill that increases the penalties and charges for organized retail theft. House Bill 1005 passed by a vote of 102-0 and would mean a maximum 41-month prison term for those who conspire to steal $50,000 of merchandise or more within a 90-day period. If they steal more than $100,000 worth of goods in a 90-day period, they could face up to 182 months in prison; more than 15 years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Richmond Observer

Wildlife Commission asks beachgoers to watch for nesting birds

RALEIGH — Before hitting the beach this summer, visitors should remember to “share the shore” with beach-nesting birds, giving them, their eggs and chicks a wide berth. Waterbird nesting is now underway along the coast, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission urge people to watch where they step on the beach because these birds are very sensitive to human disturbance. Eggs and chicks are well camouflaged and can be unintentionally stepped on and crushed by humans and pets. Getting too close to a nesting bird can cause it to fly off, leaving the eggs or chicks vulnerable to the elements or to predators.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Senate passes Medicaid expansion 44-2

The effort to expand Medicaid in North Carolina passed a hurdle Wednesday afternoon as the N.C. Senate voted 44 to 2 to pass H.B. 149 Expanding Access to Healthcare. In addition to Medicaid expansion, the bill contains the repeal of some certificate-of-need (or CON) laws and expands practice authority for nurses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Richmond Observer

GUEST EDITORIAL: Save free speech by passing state anti-SLAPP law

Diners nursing a grudge after a lackluster meal might want a lawyer on retainer before recounting their experience in a scathing Yelp review. Consumer complaints over poor restaurant service, defective merchandise and rude employees can result in a costly court battle if the business fears a negative review will hurt its chances with future customers. Increasingly, companies are suing their critics for libel to strong-arm them into silence.
LAW
The Richmond Observer

Mental health problems spike among N.C. teens

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents, child psychologists, and public-health officials were drawing attention to a growing mental health crisis among American teens. But according to preliminary numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services provided to Carolina Journal in late May, this trend has only increased in the time since the pandemic, with a massive jump in suicide attempts, drug overdoses, and involuntary commitments evident among the state’s teenage population.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

Jackson, Manning among N.C. congressional campaigns receiving FEC letters on finances

Four candidates from North Carolina seeking U.S. House seats recently received letters from the Federal Election Commission warning them to correct errors with their campaign finance reports or face possible consequences. Rep. Charles Graham, D-Robeson; Sen. Jeff Jackson, D-Mecklenburg; Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning of the 6th Congressional District; and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Parents’ Bill of Rights passes Senate

A Parents’ Bill of Rights passed the N.C. Senate on Wednesday, June 1, in a mostly party-line vote after lawmakers clashed over what the bill would mean for families. Republican supporters say the measure, a committee substitute for House Bill 755, is needed to protect children and ensure that parents have knowledge about what their kids are being taught in public schools. Democrats, on the other hand, claim the bill would create a discriminatory environment against LGBTQ youth.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Richmond Observer

The Blood Connection in critical need of vital blood type

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Blood Connection’s O negative blood supply has now reached a critical level. Because The Blood Connection is the primary blood provider for hospitals in this region, the need for O negative blood donations is dire. The combination of already low supply, the approaching summer season, and sustained low donor turnout could result in an O negative blood shortage soon, which could disrupt patient care.
TEXAS STATE
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy