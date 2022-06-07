NCDHHS announces two funding opportunities to address behavioral health in the criminal justice system

Pixabay

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today released two funding opportunities to award a total of $6,755,000 to community-based mental health providers. These programs will help individuals with serious mental illness involved with the criminal justice system, and they reflect the department’s vision to advance innovate solutions that foster independence, improve health and promote well-being for all North Carolinians.

“These new programs represent a comprehensive approach to addressing the intersection of behavioral health and the justice system,” said Deepa Avula, director, Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Use Services. “Sadly, too many people with serious mental illness end up in our jail system rather than our health care system. These new investments will save money and, more importantly, lives.”

Police and Mental Health Collaborations for Diversion Programs: $1,193,750 each for up to four sites ($4,755,000 total) to create or expand community-based early diversion programs for individuals with serious mental illness who have had an initial contact with the criminal justice system to help them stay out of the criminal justice system.

$1,193,750 each for up to four sites ($4,755,000 total) to create or expand community-based early diversion programs for individuals with serious mental illness who have had an initial contact with the criminal justice system to help them stay out of the criminal justice system. Jail-Based Treatment for Serious Mental Illness: $500,000 for up to four sites ($2,000,000 total) to address the gap in care and treatment for individuals with serious mental illness currently housed in North Carolina jails.

Details on the applications and performance timelines, eligibility criteria for applying and allowable uses of program funds can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/about/grant-opportunities/mental-health-developmental-disabilities-and-substance-abuse-services-grant-opportunities.

These grants will be funded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and CARES Act funding via the Mental Health Block Grant.