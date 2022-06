NEW YORK (PIX11) — A well-known NYPD chief is settling into his new role as chief of patrol. After more than three decades wearing the uniform, Jeffrey Maddrey has risen through the ranks in the police department. He’s now in charge of all 77 precincts throughout the five boroughs, including more than 20,000 uniformed officers. […]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO