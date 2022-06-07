Gibson Earns CoSIDA Academic All-America Honors

When you think about the fact that Evan Taylor grew up in Florence, Alabama, as a big Crimson Tide football fan, you wonder how he ended up a Razorback. But that’s the national pull this program has under Dave Van Horn. When you’re consistently one of the top programs in the country, that’s what happens. And Taylor became enamored with the Razorbacks during their 2018 College World Series run. But it’s not easy to join a top program. Taylor struggled early, pitching fewer than 15 innings in his first three seasons combined. That led to a conversation with DVH that helped turn his career around. This season, Taylor has turned into one of the most reliable arms in the Razorback bullpen, posting a 3.38 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings. The struggles—and the worries that came with them—are a thing of the past.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO