ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Gibson Earns CoSIDA Academic All-America Honors

By Grace Tafolla
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas senior Danielle Gibson earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Tuesday. Gibson is the seventh Razorback softball student-athlete and first since 2014 to garner Academic All-America recognition. CoSIDA Academic All-America teams...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Britton Wilson wins NCAA 400m hurdle title, Razorbacks finish sixth

EUGENE, Oregon – Razorback Britton Wilson, the dominate collegiate 400m hurdler this season, completed her mission of winning a NCAA title, winning the event in 53.86 seconds at Hayward Field on Saturday amid inclement weather. Arkansas totaled 38 points in the meet, finishing sixth in team scoring. The Razorbacks...
EUGENE, OR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Noland, Stovall Spark Hogs in Win over Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Arkansas (42-19) opened the NCAA Chapel Hill Super Regional with a 4-1 win over North Carolina (42-21) on Saturday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium. The Razorbacks are now one victory away from punching their ticket to the College World Series for the 11th time in program history. Arkansas can clinch the Chapel Hill Super Regional with a win tomorrow or, if necessary, Monday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Recognized as NFCA South Region Coaching Staff of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Following the most successful season in program history, the Arkansas Razorback coaching staff nabbed its second-consecutive NFCA South Region Coaching Staff of the Year award, the organization announced Thursday. Head coach Courtney Deifel, assistants Matt Meuchel and Yolanda McRae and volunteer assistant Annie Smith helped skipper...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Amanda Fassold sets career best as NCAA silver medalist

EUGENE, Oregon – Clearing a career best height of 14 feet, 11 inches, in front of family and friends at Hayward Field, Amanda Fassold claimed runner-up honors in the NCAA pole vault on Thursday. In semifinal races, the Razorbacks advanced four individuals and a relay to Saturday finals. Leading...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 161: Evan Taylor

When you think about the fact that Evan Taylor grew up in Florence, Alabama, as a big Crimson Tide football fan, you wonder how he ended up a Razorback. But that’s the national pull this program has under Dave Van Horn. When you’re consistently one of the top programs in the country, that’s what happens. And Taylor became enamored with the Razorbacks during their 2018 College World Series run. But it’s not easy to join a top program. Taylor struggled early, pitching fewer than 15 innings in his first three seasons combined. That led to a conversation with DVH that helped turn his career around. This season, Taylor has turned into one of the most reliable arms in the Razorback bullpen, posting a 3.38 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings. The struggles—and the worries that came with them—are a thing of the past.
FLORENCE, AL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ayden Owens-Delerme claims another NCAA title, equals decathlon meet record

EUGENE, Oregon – Razorback Ayden Owens-Delerme captured the NCAA title in the decathlon, equaling the meet record with a score of 8,457 points at Hayward Field on Thursday. “It’s great to get 10 points for the team and win a national championship to follow up my indoor title,” stated Owens-Delerme. “I’m in the company of some great athletes who have won both indoor and outdoor titles in the same year.”
EUGENE, OR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback MGolf Thrives in the Classroom Too

FAYETTEVILLE – Not only did the Arkansas men’s golf program have a great season on the course in 2021-22, but the Razorbacks were equally as impressive in the classroom. Arkansas finished ninth at the NCAA Championship, won two events and had seven top-3 finishes while posting a 3.208 GPA in the spring semester and holding a team cumulative GPA of 3.215.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Todd Lee Named Director of Scouting/Assistant to Head Coach

FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head basketball coach Eric Musselman has named former University of South Dakota head basketball coach Todd Lee the Razorbacks’ Director of Scouting and Assistant to the Head Coach. Lee and Musselman have a relationship that spans 30-plus years. Lee was on Musselman’s staff...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic All America#Usa Softball#United States#All American#Rbi#Finalist For Usa Softball#Sec
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas, UNC Meet in Chapel Hill Super Regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Arkansas (41-19) and North Carolina (42-20), two of college baseball’s premier blue bloods, meet for the first time in 33 years with a trip to Omaha on the line. The NCAA Chapel Hill Super Regional gets underway at 10 a.m. CT Saturday, June 11,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy