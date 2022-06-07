ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Margaret P. Valcour, 85, formerly of Southborough

Cover picture for the article– Margaret Patricia (Condon) Valcour, 85, beloved wife of 65 years and adored mother, gently and peacefully shuffled off this mortal coil on Wednesday, June 1, in the presence of her husband and children. She rejoins her parents James Condon and Margaret Mahoney, her treasured son, Steven Patrick, her brother James...

Anthony P. Scerra, 86, of Marlborough

– Anthony “Tony” Scerra, 86, lifelong resident of Marlborough passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Ferdinand and Josephine (Grasso) Scerra. He graduated from St. Francis Seraphic Seminary in 1953 and served in the Massachusetts National Guard.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Elizabeth Kelly, 72, of Shrewsbury

– Elizabeth “Beth” (Phinney) Kelly, 72, of Shrewsbury, passed away at her home on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born in Natick, MA, on April 9, 1950, to the late Gerald and Adeitha “Dee-Dee” (Renaghan) Phinney. Beth was a graduate of Natick High School Class...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Gordon A. Farmer, 86, formerly of Grafton and Shrewsbury

– Gordon A. Farmer, 86, formerly of Lake Terrace passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022 at St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Delores D. (Lausen) Farmer; 3 daughters DeAnne Roberts of Terre Haute, Indiana, Frances Graveson and her wife Jenn Albert of Uxbridge, Theresa and her husband Frank Braney III of Northbridge; 8 grandchildren Crystal Brytowski, Steven Roberts, David Roberts, Paul Roberts, Jeffrey Graveson, Frank Braney IV, Meghan Braney, and Emily Braney; 7 great-grandchildren Hailie, Vanessa, Mason, Anna, Colton, Alexander, and Caleb; his brother Donald Farmer and his wife Judy of Tiverton, RI; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Chester B. “Chet” Farmer, a sister Diane Rutana, and his son-in-law Mark Roberts.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Eleanor Hannah-Harris, 100, of Shrewsbury

– Eleanor Marie (McMahon) Hannah-Harris, 100, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022 in the comfort of her son’s home in Ashland. She leaves her loving children, J. Mark Hannah and his wife Kimberly, of Peachtree City, GA, Charles T. Hannah, of Worcester, Paul F. Hannah and his wife Carol, of Ashland, with whom she lived in her final days, and Marie A. Hannah, of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Kyle Hannah and his wife Allison of Virginia, Brett Hannah of California, Ryan Hannah and his wife Sarah of Georgia, Marybeth Hannah of North Andover, Shawn Hannah of New York, Melissa Fuentes, of Whitinsville, Benito Fuentes of Boston, and Nicholas Fuentes and his Fiancé Elizabeth of Connecticut; four great-grandchildren, Rory, Maren, Nathan, and Kamila, and several nieces and nephews. Eleanor was also predeceased by her siblings, Francis, Stanley, and George McMahon; and their parents, Charles T. McMahon and Eva M. (Martel) McMahon.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Northborough, Southborough district sponsors family support webinar series

NORTHBOROUGH/SOUTHBOROUGH – The Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough is sponsoring a parent webinar series to support families and teenagers’ well-being. The district recently announced this effort, saying it is committed to supporting the social, emotional and academic development and well-being of its students. Staff noted that rates...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Paul C. Kesseli, 86, of Shrewsbury

– Paul C. Kesseli, 86, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Jewish Healthcare Center of Worcester, with his loving family by his side. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Patricia (Hamilton) Kesseli, who passed almost a year ago; and their son, Peter J. Kesseli.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Wenzel: MHS grads visit school, Farmers market returns

MARLBOROUGH – Two Marlborough High School graduates, Liam Shanahan and Kimberly Farrell, both of whom also graduated from Harvard University, recently returned to the local campus to talk to students about how their lives have turned out. Liam, a member of the MHS Class of 2016, and one of...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Assabet celebrates Class of 2022 at DCU Center

REGION – The Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School Class of 2022 gathered at the DCU Center in Worcester on Saturday for its graduation. School community members celebrated a return of this annual ceremony to the DCU Center after two years of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speakers, likewise, reflected on the pandemic, its disruptions, and the triumphs of graduates in the face of that adversity.
WORCESTER, MA
Hazel Bemis, 91, of Northborough

– Hazel Bemis, 91 – loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend – died peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022. Born in Brockton, MA, Hazel was the only child of her parents Clarence and Alice. After graduating from Boston University Hazel worked for the State Department and was...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Westborough prepares for July 4th Block Party

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough July 4th Block Party is back on schedule. This event is traditionally scheduled as an annual holiday kickoff celebration on the Friday before the Fourth of July. It was canceled in 2020, though, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Last year’s block party then took place...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Westborough DPW worker honored following citizen’s letter

WESTBOROUGH – Westborough marked a first with its monthly employee excellence award last month, honoring TJ Voutas of the Department of Public Works’ Cemetery Department following a private citizen’s letter. The town announced this in a press release on Monday, noting that the citizen had hailed Voutas...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Westborough’s Lake Chauncy to go without lifeguards this summer

WESTBOROUGH – Westborough’s Lake Chauncy beach will not be staffed this summer due to a lifeguard shortage, according to Westborough Recreation Director Jenn Kirkland. Kirkland told the Select Board during its May 24 meeting that the department only had seven new applicants to be a lifeguard. Two of those individuals had limited availability.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Peter D. Hendrixson, 40, of Shrewsbury

– Peter D. Hendrixson, 40, of Shrewsbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home. Peter is survived by his sister, guardian, and primary caregiver Ann Massad and her husband Douglas of Shrewsbury; his mother, Brenda (Wolverton) Hendrixson of Bay, Arkansas; four brothers, David Lentz and his wife Jessica of Ware, James Lentz, Bennie Lentz, and Gareth Hendrixson, all of Bay, Arkansas; his shared living caregivers, Jessica and Tobias Onditi and their children Adrian and Melissa; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Jonathan Lentz.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Shrewsbury brothers become youngest North American bridge champions

SHREWSBURY – A pair of Shrewsbury brothers recently made history in the game of bridge, becoming the youngest people to win a limited North American Bridge Championship (NABC) event. Eric Xiao, 13, and Jeff Xiao, 10, won the 0-10,000 point Knockout Teams event at the Spring 2022 NABC in...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Algonquin senior wins Assabet Valley Mastersingers scholarship

NORTHBOROUGH – The Assabet Valley Mastersingers recently awarded their 2022 Choral Scholar Award to Algonquin Regional High School Senior Hannah O’Grady. The scholarship, which is worth $500, is awarded to local high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary support and participation in choral music and who plan to continue working with choral music in college.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
American Heritage Museum to host Tanks Wings and Wheels Weekend

HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will host its Tanks, Wings and Wheels Weekend later this month at its location off Main Street near the Hudson/Stow town line. The weekend will involve programming on June 18 and June 19, with each of the site’s three museums open to guests.
HUDSON, MA
Former Paton students, Shrewsbury High School grads enjoy senior walk through

SHREWSBURY – Music echoed across the playground of the Walter J. Paton Elementary School in Shrewsbury on Tuesday as Shrewsbury High School (SHS) graduates danced with elementary school students and gave them high fives. The graduates were students who had previously attended Paton. They returned to their former elementary...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Marlborough City Council reappoints City Clerk Steve Kerrigan

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough City Council voted unanimously on Monday to reappoint City Clerk Steven Kerrigan for a three-year term expiring on May 20, 2025. This vote came as City Councilors celebrated Kerrigan for his contributions to the city of Marlborough. “Steve stepped up to the plate and did...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Marlborough City Council approves mayor’s allocation of ARPA funding

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough’s ARPA allocation process is moving forward following a vote by the City Council last month to approve a new version of Mayor Arthur Vigeant’s plan for Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLRF) money. Representing some dollars sent to the city under the federal American...
MARLBOROUGH, MA

