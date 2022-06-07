Student arrested for handgun possession
BRANDYWINE, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George's County police arrested and charged a 17-year-old student for bringing a loaded gun to Gwynn Park High School.
A staff member found a gun in the nurse’s office bathroom on Monday around 10:00 a.m. right after the student left the bathroom. They notified the school resource officer, and in a subsequent search, they also found marijuana in the student’s backpack.
The student is being charged as an adult for possession of a handgun on school property, possession of a handgun by a minor, handgun on person and a drug-related charge.
