Harrisburg, PA

Crime victims gather at Pa. Capitol to urge support for survivors

By Jeremiah Marshall, Avery Van Etten
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Around a hundred crime victims and their allies gathered at the state Capitol Tuesday to urge lawmakers to support solutions they said will help survivors. Ralliers said to keep in mind that when survivors speak, change happens.

The Survivors Speak Pennsylvania rally was hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

Speakers from across the state said none of them chose to be survivors, but they said survivors deserve to have their voices heard. They said that when survivors have access to healing, they can rise up and keep fighting.

“What we need to do is invest in communities, invest in hope, invest in healing, invest in recovery, invest in those things that we know will help make our communities more safe,” said Robert Rooks with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

    About 100 people marched to the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, to press for action to curb crime and assist its victims. The event was sponsored by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice and urged lawmakers to take action. (AP Photo/Mark Scolforo)
    Robert Rooks address a rally on the Pennsylvania Capitol steps in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, to press for action to curb crime and assist its victims. The event was sponsored by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice and urged lawmakers to take action. (AP Photo/Mark Scolforo)

Advocates pushed for the Safer Pennsylvania Act , which would include expanding victim compensation and protecting survivors’ jobs. It could also help survivors find safe housing with relocation assistance after a crime happens.

Patricia Trippley’s son William was killed 18 years ago. “The best thing about my situation is that they have captured the young man. I had to wait five years, but they captured him,” she said. “But just imagine the parents who are still waiting to try and find out who killed their son or daughter.”

Survivors say there are other states that have acts in place to help victims of crime, and Pennsylvania needs to get on board. “I urge, we urge, Pennsylvania leaders to enact these critically needed proven public safety bills,” said Alex Andrew, Pennsylvania state manager with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

The goal of the rallygoers was to encourage politicians to meet the needs of the survivors, tackle the causes of crime, and work to reduce recidivism.

