The housing market in Florida has been on fire and this Tampa Bay city has been ranked one of the best for first-time home buyers. SmartAsset.com recently conducted a study to find the best cities in the country for first-time home buyers. Cities in this study were ranked by livability, affordability, employment opportunities, and home market favorability. Out of the 181 cities compared, here are the Top 25:

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO