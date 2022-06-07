ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Harrison Wagner cause of death updates — General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina’s son died in Los Angeles parking lot

By Carsen Holaday, Amanda Castro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzH1u_0g3G4U8a00

HARRISON Wagner, son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, has died at the age of 27.

Wagner was found in a Los Angeles parking lot on Monday, according to the LA County case report.

The cause of death is currently being investigated.

Aside from Harrison, the soap stars are also parents to 32-year-old son Peter.

Read our Harrison Wagner live blog for updates on his death...

How long as General Hospital been on the air?

It is the world's second-longest-running broadcast soap opera continuing in production, behind British serials The Archers and Coronation Street.

On April 1, 1963, the ABC television network broadcasted the first episode of General Hospital.

The soap is one of the longest-running soap opera in Hollywood history, as well as the longest-running entertainment show on ABC, per Newsweek.

  • Jack and Kristina's time on General Hospital
  • Jack, 62, played Frisco Jones on General Hospital from 1984 to 1991, and then again from 1994 to 1995.
  • Kristina, 59, began her time on the soap opera in 1984 and is still currently playing the role of Felicia.

What is General Hospital?

General Hospital is a soap opera that airs on ABC.

The long-running show first premiered in 1963 and is the longest-running soap opera currently in production.

Harrison's parents, Jack and Kristina Wagner, met as costars on the show.

Other actors who got their start on General Hospital include Amber Tamblyn, John Stamos and Mark Hamill.

Harrison said Mac Miller's death was a 'wake up call'

Harrison mourned rapper Mac Miller, who died in 2018, after his shocking passing on Twitter.

Harrison said that the news was a "wake up call for those who are still using out there and suffer from the disease."

'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger'

In an Instagram post shared in October, Harrison wrote about how life may be hard, but "at the end of the day it's all worth i[t].... What doesn't f*****g kill you makes you stronger"

Harrison stayed out of the spotlight

Despite having high-profile parents, little information is available on Harrison's personal life, as he tended to stay out of the spotlight.

However, he would often post about his life on Instagram to over 4,800 followers.

What are Jack and Kristina's net worths?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jack Wagner has a net worth of $9.8million.

Meanwhile, Kristina has a net worth of $8million, according to the same website.

Like father like son

In an Instagram post from 2018, Jack Wagner posted a picture with both of his sons.

Hundreds of commenters took notice of how similar Harrison and Peter look to their father.

"They are handsome like their father!" one user wrote.

"Like father, like sons!! great looking family!!!!" another said.

General Hospital fans are 'heartbroken'

Soap opera fans are taking to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic pair's youngest son.

  • Harrison made music
  • According to his Instagram posts, the Los Angeles native occasionally DJed and made hip-hop beats.

Harrison's parents divorced in 2006

Jack and Kristina Wagner ended their 13-year marriage in June of 2006.

However, the pair remained co-parents and close friends - even costarring in a Hallmark movie in 2015.

“We get along great,” Jack previously said to Us Weekly.

“We’re very present parents and very good friends.

"It’s very unique. We still love each other very much.”

Tristan Rogers reacts

Harrison's parents' costar Tristan Rogers tweeted his condolences to the grieving parents.

"As a parent the loss of a child is my worst nightmare."

Jack and Kristina played a supercouple

Jack and Kristina played iconic couple Frisco Jones and Felicia Cummings on the infamous soap opera General Hospital starting in the early ’80s.

The pair made their real relationship public in 1990 when Kristina became pregnant with Peter.

Kristina and Jack married in 1993.

  • Harrison's relationship with his older brother
  • Aside from Harrison, Jack and Kristina are also parents to 32-year-old son Peter.
  • Weeks before Harrison's death, the two brothers posed for a picture on Peter's Instagram.

Dad shared his worries on Twitter

General Hospital star Jack Wagner took to Twitter after Harrison went missing in 2016 to ask users about their experiences with drugs and alcohol addictions.

"We can face them 2gether, I'll start," the actor wrote.

Kristina's recent post

Two weeks ago, actress Kristina Wagner posted a heartbreaking goodbye to their family vacation home with her sons, Peter and Harrison, pictured.

"A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years," Kristina wrote.

"The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it.

"Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead."

The mother also captioned the post with the hashtags #grateful #PeterandHarrison and #lovemysons.

  • Harrison found at 5am
  • Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene of the Los Angeles parking lot on Monday at 5.14am local time, LA County Medical Examiner told The Sun.
  • A medical examination is still pending.

Cryptic last post

Harrison shared a reflective post on Instagram just days before his untimely death.

The 27-year-old shared a snap of him sitting on a park bench with headphones in his ears.

He captioned the post: "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts."

Harrison's battle with drugs and alcohol

In 2016, Jack Wagner opened up about his youngest son's struggle with substance abuse when Harrison went missing for almost a week.

Jack said at the time: "I fear for my youngest son’s safety.

"Harrison has struggled with drugs and alcohol just as I did when I was younger.

"He’s relapsed and is MIA five days.”

However, Harrison was able to reconnect with his family later that day.

Shocked fans react on social media

Fans were quick to take to Harrison's final Instagram post to express their shock at his passing.

One wrote: "Oh my God! Can’t believe he is gone!! RIP," as another said, "I hope you are in a happier place."

"My heart breaks for your family," one chimed in and another added, "I'm heart broken. I kept praying you were doing great.."

  • Wagner found on Monday
  • According to the Los Angeles County case report, Harrison's body was found in an LA parking lot on June 6.
  • The son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner was 27 at the time of his death.
  • Harrison was born on December 1, 1994.

Comments / 79

Cynthia Banks
4d ago

My condolences goes out to the family and friends of this young man may he RIP. 😇🕊😇🕊😇🕊 and may the good Lord give you strength and peace in the time of your loss.

Reply(4)
42
Jane Taylor
4d ago

I know the pain is unbearable, as I have a son age 29 the is currently incarcerated for his addiction. He has been in and out of jail since he was 17. since I know where he is since he's in jail, I can sleep at night, but the minute he's out, I never hear from him until he's in trouble again. Addiction and mental health do go hand in hand. It's just heart breaking for you and your family. prayer are being lifted up for you all.

Reply(7)
20
Sue Stoffel
4d ago

How very awful for this to happen. No parent should have to bury their child. Condolences to Jack and Kristina. May he rest in eternal peace.

Reply(1)
28
Related
SheKnows

Heartbreaking News: The Son of General Hospital’s Kristina and Jack Wagner Dead at 27

The cause of death is still being investigated. Our hearts go out to General Hospital leading lady Kristina Wagner (Felicia) and her former husband, Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco). The Daily News has received confirmation from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner that their son, Harrison Wagner, was pronounced dead in North Hollywood early this morning. The cause of death is still under investigation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Tamblyn
Person
Tristan Rogers
Person
Mark Hamill
Person
Mac Miller
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Freaking Out About What Luke Bryan’s Wife Wore at the Finale

Weeks after the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” fans of the hit series are still freaking out about Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, and the outfit she wore. According to Good Housekeeping, “American Idol” fans are continuously reeling about Luke Bryan and his wife’s finale outfit of choice. Prior to the finale, Bryan took to his Instagram to share some snaps of him and Caroline going out for a “date night” prior to the finale. Caroline was seen rocking a pair of black shorts, a white top with a black jacket, and a pair of knee-high boots.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause Of Death#British#Abc#Newsweek#General Hospital Jack
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
People

Cause of Death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Requires 'More Investigation': Medical Examiner

The spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner's Office is still investigating the details surrounding the death of Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner. "Cause of death is deferred," the spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Closer Weekly

Inside Actor Jack Wagner’s Complicated Family: His 2 Sons With Ex-Wife Kristina and a Long-Lost Daughter

Actor Jack Wagner suffered every parent’s worst nightmare when his youngest son, Harrison Wagner, was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood, California, on June 7, 2022, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s case information obtained by Closer. While it’s still unclear how he died, Harrison had struggled with addiction issues in the past. Get to know the Melrose Place star’s family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
484K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy