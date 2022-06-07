Harrison Wagner cause of death updates — General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina’s son died in Los Angeles parking lot

HARRISON Wagner, son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, has died at the age of 27.

Wagner was found in a Los Angeles parking lot on Monday, according to the LA County case report.

The cause of death is currently being investigated.

Aside from Harrison, the soap stars are also parents to 32-year-old son Peter.

How long as General Hospital been on the air?

It is the world's second-longest-running broadcast soap opera continuing in production, behind British serials The Archers and Coronation Street.

On April 1, 1963, the ABC television network broadcasted the first episode of General Hospital.

The soap is one of the longest-running soap opera in Hollywood history, as well as the longest-running entertainment show on ABC, per Newsweek.

Jack and Kristina's time on General Hospital

Jack, 62, played Frisco Jones on General Hospital from 1984 to 1991, and then again from 1994 to 1995.

Kristina, 59, began her time on the soap opera in 1984 and is still currently playing the role of Felicia.

What is General Hospital?

General Hospital is a soap opera that airs on ABC.

The long-running show first premiered in 1963 and is the longest-running soap opera currently in production.

Harrison's parents, Jack and Kristina Wagner, met as costars on the show.

Other actors who got their start on General Hospital include Amber Tamblyn, John Stamos and Mark Hamill.

Harrison said Mac Miller's death was a 'wake up call'

Harrison mourned rapper Mac Miller, who died in 2018, after his shocking passing on Twitter.

Harrison said that the news was a "wake up call for those who are still using out there and suffer from the disease."

'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger'

In an Instagram post shared in October, Harrison wrote about how life may be hard, but "at the end of the day it's all worth i[t].... What doesn't f*****g kill you makes you stronger"

Harrison stayed out of the spotlight

Despite having high-profile parents, little information is available on Harrison's personal life, as he tended to stay out of the spotlight.

However, he would often post about his life on Instagram to over 4,800 followers.

What are Jack and Kristina's net worths?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jack Wagner has a net worth of $9.8million.

Meanwhile, Kristina has a net worth of $8million, according to the same website.

Like father like son

In an Instagram post from 2018, Jack Wagner posted a picture with both of his sons.

Hundreds of commenters took notice of how similar Harrison and Peter look to their father.

"They are handsome like their father!" one user wrote.

"Like father, like sons!! great looking family!!!!" another said.

General Hospital fans are 'heartbroken'

Soap opera fans are taking to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic pair's youngest son.

Harrison made music

According to his Instagram posts, the Los Angeles native occasionally DJed and made hip-hop beats.

Harrison's parents divorced in 2006

Jack and Kristina Wagner ended their 13-year marriage in June of 2006.

However, the pair remained co-parents and close friends - even costarring in a Hallmark movie in 2015.

“We get along great,” Jack previously said to Us Weekly.

“We’re very present parents and very good friends.

"It’s very unique. We still love each other very much.”

Tristan Rogers reacts

Harrison's parents' costar Tristan Rogers tweeted his condolences to the grieving parents.

"As a parent the loss of a child is my worst nightmare."

Jack and Kristina played a supercouple

Jack and Kristina played iconic couple Frisco Jones and Felicia Cummings on the infamous soap opera General Hospital starting in the early ’80s.

The pair made their real relationship public in 1990 when Kristina became pregnant with Peter.

Kristina and Jack married in 1993.

Harrison's relationship with his older brother

Weeks before Harrison's death, the two brothers posed for a picture on Peter's Instagram.

Dad shared his worries on Twitter

General Hospital star Jack Wagner took to Twitter after Harrison went missing in 2016 to ask users about their experiences with drugs and alcohol addictions.

"We can face them 2gether, I'll start," the actor wrote.

Kristina's recent post

Two weeks ago, actress Kristina Wagner posted a heartbreaking goodbye to their family vacation home with her sons, Peter and Harrison, pictured.

"A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years," Kristina wrote.

"The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it.

"Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead."

The mother also captioned the post with the hashtags #grateful #PeterandHarrison and #lovemysons.

Harrison found at 5am

Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene of the Los Angeles parking lot on Monday at 5.14am local time, LA County Medical Examiner told The Sun.

A medical examination is still pending.

Cryptic last post

Harrison shared a reflective post on Instagram just days before his untimely death.

The 27-year-old shared a snap of him sitting on a park bench with headphones in his ears.

He captioned the post: "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts."

Harrison's battle with drugs and alcohol

In 2016, Jack Wagner opened up about his youngest son's struggle with substance abuse when Harrison went missing for almost a week.

Jack said at the time: "I fear for my youngest son’s safety.

"Harrison has struggled with drugs and alcohol just as I did when I was younger.

"He’s relapsed and is MIA five days.”

However, Harrison was able to reconnect with his family later that day.

Shocked fans react on social media

Fans were quick to take to Harrison's final Instagram post to express their shock at his passing.

One wrote: "Oh my God! Can’t believe he is gone!! RIP," as another said, "I hope you are in a happier place."

"My heart breaks for your family," one chimed in and another added, "I'm heart broken. I kept praying you were doing great.."

