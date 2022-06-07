ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 275 PPV price: How much will it cost to watch fight night in USA?

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLMkQ_0g3G4Pix00

GET ready for another exciting fight night as UFC 275 heads to Singapore.

There's championship action topping the bill as Glover Teixeira takes on Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiHb2_0g3G4Pix00
Teixeira will defend his crown in Singapore this weekend Credit: Getty

And the women's flyweight title is also up for grabs with Valentina Shevchenko taking on Taila Santos.

The event will be Southeast Asia's first-ever pay-per-view card.

When is UFC 275?

  • This massive fight night is all set for Saturday, June 11.
  • It will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.
  • The prelims will start around 8pm ET.
  • Expect the main card from 10pm ET, which is 3am BST.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kr0Al_0g3G4Pix00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K88xs_0g3G4Pix00

UFC 275 PPV price

Here in the USA, ESPN will be showing the PPV event.

Streaming can be found on the ESPN app.

You'll need an ESPN+ subscription before buying the fight night, with the service costing $6.99/month or $69.99/year.

Once you have that sorted, the PPV price for UFC 275 is $74.99.

New customers can grab a special bundle for UFC 275 and an annual subscription, which comes to $99.98.

Full fight card

Main card

  • Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos
  • Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili
  • Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Prelims

  • Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun
  • Joshua Culibao vs Seung Woo Choi
  • Maheshate Maheshate vs Steve Garcia
  • Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews
  • Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel
  • Danaa Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez
  • Juarez Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glover Teixeira
The US Sun

Olympic champ Lauren Price impresses on debut as she cruises to win over Valgerdur Gudstensdottir at Wembley Arena

TEAM GB Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price kicked off her professional boxing career with an impressive win against Valgerdur Gudstensdottir at Wembley Arena. The 27-year-old dominated throughout her unanimous decision victory - ten months after claiming top prize in the middleweight division in Tokyo. Price, who has played football professionally...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Conor McGregor and Jennifer Lopez partied after Cristiano Ronaldo invited him to her exclusive Las Vegas birthday bash

CONOR MCGREGOR'S conditioning coach has revealed the story behind Cristiano Ronaldo inviting the UFC superstar to Jennifer Lopez's birthday party in Las Vegas. McGregor, fiancee Dee Devlin, trainer Jon Kavanagh, his wife, UFC fighter Dillon Danis and conditioning coach Colin Byrne all attended the event at Caesars Palace back in 2016 before the Irishman's rematch with Nate Diaz.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
484K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy