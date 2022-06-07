UFC 275 PPV price: How much will it cost to watch fight night in USA?
GET ready for another exciting fight night as UFC 275 heads to Singapore.
There's championship action topping the bill as Glover Teixeira takes on Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight crown.
And the women's flyweight title is also up for grabs with Valentina Shevchenko taking on Taila Santos.
The event will be Southeast Asia's first-ever pay-per-view card.
When is UFC 275?
- This massive fight night is all set for Saturday, June 11.
- It will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.
- The prelims will start around 8pm ET.
- Expect the main card from 10pm ET, which is 3am BST.
UFC 275 PPV price
Here in the USA, ESPN will be showing the PPV event.
Streaming can be found on the ESPN app.
You'll need an ESPN+ subscription before buying the fight night, with the service costing $6.99/month or $69.99/year.
Once you have that sorted, the PPV price for UFC 275 is $74.99.
New customers can grab a special bundle for UFC 275 and an annual subscription, which comes to $99.98.
Full fight card
Main card
- Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka
- Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili
- Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
Prelims
- Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun
- Joshua Culibao vs Seung Woo Choi
- Maheshate Maheshate vs Steve Garcia
- Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews
- Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel
- Danaa Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez
- Juarez Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards
