Dutch Bros Coffee Planned for League City

A new Dutch Bros Coffee could open in League City by the end of 2022. The coffee chain would open in new construction at 1911 W. League City Pkwy., League City, TX 77573, according to state licensing information.

No indoor or outdoor seating would be provided at the 900-square-foot space, but the new Dutch Bros would offer drive-thru service and a walk-up service window.

The Dutch Bros menu includes cold brews, Dutch Freeze, teas, smoothies, and more. Goodies include a variety of flavorful muffin tops and granola bars.

Dutch Bros first opened in Oregon in 1992, and locations have recently been popping up across the United States. Dutch Bros donates to various organizations including the Muscular Dystrophy Association to find a cause and cure for ALS, Dutch Luv to fight food insecurities, and Buck for Kids to create brighter futures for children.

