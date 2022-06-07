Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: 'What are you doing?'

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to an audience at United Performance Metals on May 6, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images) President Biden's promise to increase gun control measures took shape today with the announcement from a bipartisan group of senators that an agreement was reached on new gun safety legislation. This agreement is said to focus on much needed mental health resources, improvements on school safety and support for students, and strengthened steps to ensure "dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can't purchase weapons," according to a statement reported on by CNN. Additionally, support will be given to state intervention orders, school safety resource coffers, and an "enhanced" review process will be put forth to penalize those who purchase weapons under the required age limitation, and/or by other illegal means.

