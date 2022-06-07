UAE 1 Australia 2 LIVE REACTION: Hrustic’ late strike EDGES Socceroos closer to World Cup qualifying dream – updates

AUSTRALIA are one step away from booking their spot in the Qatar World Cup having scrape a marginal win over United Arab Emirates.

The Soceroos left it late despite going a goal in front shortly after the interval.

But Ajdin Hrustic ensured that Australia would have the opportunity to qualify for football's biggest competition when they take on Peru on Monday, June 13.

RESULT: UAE 1-2 Australia

Eisa, Murad, Hammadi, Attas, Aldhanhani, Salmeen, Hamad, Ramadan, Caio, Mabkhout, Suhail Australia XI: Ryan, Atkinson, Wright, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Irvine, Hrustic, Boyle, Goodwin, Leckie

Well that's all folks

Australia ended the UAE's World Cup dream thanks to a 2-1 win in Doha, Qatar.

After a goalless first half which saw Abdalla Suhail steal the show, Australia came out the blocks slowly in the second half but soon found themselves ahead in the 53rd minute.

Martin Boyle managed to free himself down the right flank and drove to the byline where he cut back a low pass to Jackson Irvine who slotted the ball home past goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.

However, the UAE roared back with a goal of their own just minutes later as Caio Canedo smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Just six minutes from time Eintracht Frankfurt star Ajdin Hrustic volleyed home the winner courtesy of a wicked deflection as the ball travelled through a crowd of defensive bodies.

This goal was ultimately fatal to UAE and Australia will now face Peru in six days time for a spot in the World Cup.

What's next for Australia

Australia will now face Peru for a place in the World Cup proper.

Wales conquered Ukraine for their own spot in the tournament last week, and the Ozzy's will be hoping to follow suit.

Should they beat Peru they will join World Cup holders France, European Championship semi-finalists Denmark, and fellow five-time appearance makers Tunisia.

The UAE will now go home and start preparing for the 2023 Asian Cup after they won Group G of the qualifying stage for the tournament.

Hrustic commends Marin Boyle's performance

"Yeah I think he does (add a lot) and I spoke to him before the game and I told him 'I'd meet you'.

"I'm not that quick but luckily I have other qualities and I think us two make a good match on the half-right side.

"All the boys did a great job and I'm grateful to every single one, even the ones who came off and onto the pitch from the bench."

Hrustic on winning the game

"Yeah it means a lot.

"We put so much work in and been working our arse off so to say.

"We conceded a goal that we shouldn't have I think and I think we were sloppy there.

"But we kept going and fighting and we took our chance.

"We've been through a lot and it hasn't been easy.

"So I'm really happy."

Irvine on his opening goal

"Obviously it’s a great feeling.

"But you have that moment of elation when the final whistle goes, and then straightaway you are focused.

"It’s a great result which means we can go into the week full of confidence.

"The job is only half done and we will have a tough preparation week again.

"Recover, get ready to go again. We have a great squad with a good energy about us, and I’m excited."

Ozzy celebrations

Hrustic celebrates scoring only his third ever Australia goal.

None so far have been as important as this one.

Hrustic (R) celebrates his goal Credit: AFP

Tougher tests to come

Even though they made it through, Australia will need to play far better than what they did today if they are to overcome Peru.

They have met each other just once before, with Peru winning 2-0 in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Australia make it through

A valiant effort from the UAE who were the better team in the first half.

But goals from Irvine and Hrustic ensured Australia's progression.

Full-time: UAE 1-2 Australia

Australia are through but know the job is not done just yet.

They will now need to beat Peru in six days time in the Inter-confederation play-off final to make it to the World Cup proper.

GAME OVER!

The referee blows the final whistle and the United Arab Emirates World Cup dream is over.

UAE 1-2 Australia

90+2. This will be heartbreak for the UAE.

Australia have the known-how of being in this position before, and are making use of all of their experience.

UAE 1-2 Australia

90. More subs for the Ozzies now to run down the clock.

Three minutes have been added on.

UAE 1-2 Australia

89. Australia are holding the ball in the corner now.

They're desperate to get to the World Cup.

UAE 1-2 Australia

86. We're entering the final minutes of normal time here.

Can the UAE force a comeback again?

UAE 1-2 Australia

84. Hrustic volleys the back towards goal after it was cleared away from the corner earned by Boyle.

A deflection then takes it past Eisa, who is left stranded with no hope of saving the ball.

GOAL!

84. Hrustic fires Australia back ahead

UAE 1-1 Australia

83. Mooy rakes a long pass out towards Boyle on the other side of the pitch and the resulting cross earns a corner.

UAE 1-1 Australia

79. Jamie Maclaren makes his impact known straight away after coming off the bench as he forces a save from Eisa.

Maclaren is the Socceroo's top scorer throughout this qualifying campaign with seven goals.

UAE 1-1 Australia

74. So close for Australia.

Australia manage to work their way into the UAE box and following a bit of scramble fire a shot just wide of the post.

UAE 1-1 Australia

72. First substitutes of the evening as both managers roll the dice to try and find an advantage.

UAE 1-1 Australia

71. Ajdin Hrustic gets free in some space and directs a shot towards goal but fires it over the bar.

UAE 1-1 Australia

69. Four shots apiece now for the two teams.

UAE have got two of theirs on target now.

Meanwhile, Australia have only found the target once - for Irvine's opener.

UAE 1-1 Australia

62. Craig Goodwin has missed an absolute sitter there.

A cross comes in from the Australian right flank and finds the spare man at the far post.

But Goodwin must have not expected it to go all the way through and misses the target on the volley from six yards out.

UAE 1-1 Australia

Irvine celebrates his goal against the UAE.

His sixth goal for the national team.