Lake Mills grad finds new college athletics path after baseball career ends

By By Amber Gerber
 5 days ago
Sam Giombetti assumed he would be playing baseball at the collegiate level. During high school he looked into the University of Wisconsin schools and colleges in Minnesota with solid business programs as prospective locations to take his athletic talents.

But, Giombetti’s plan was sidetracked by injuries. During the course of his junior and senior years at Lake Mills High School, his left shoulder dislocated on four occasions.

“It was a pretty gruesome injury,” he said. “After that I had a feeling baseball was not going to work out. Even during my junior year I knew this sometimes happens to players and not a lot recover from it.”

The Lake Mills resident was in physical therapy off and on for two years but “it was like one step forward, three steps back every time.”

He underwent shoulder surgery in June of 2021 after being told that without a medical procedure his left shoulder could slip out of the socket at any time, even from just sleeping on it wrong. The former first-team all-conference player knew this was the defining point of knowing collegiate-level baseball was no longer part of his future.

Giombetti, who graduated from the local high school in 2021, decided to shift his focus from throwing a baseball to throwing discs and become a bit more familiar with the sport of disc golf.

Now, the Arizona State University student is ranked 21st in the College Disc Golf Association’s men’s division after one year of competitive play.

Making a new path

Things changed substantially when Giombetti, who is studying psychology, shifted away from baseball.

“Ever since I got the surgery, I just kind of wanted to go out and do something. I wanted to do something big … I’d always been spontaneous and I made a last minute decision to apply to ASU in July and I started the fall semester two weeks later,” he said. “I decided I wanted to go somewhere nice and warm and try to find something I enjoy.”

Giombetti was aware the university had a disc golf team; it wasn’t his primary reason for going to Arizona but it was a factor.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I can play this at a high level when I go to this place and meet some other great college players there,’” he said.

After joining the team, Giombetti needed to work on developing his disc golf skills before getting into the position where he could compete. Each day, he and another ASU freshman teammate would practice in a large field near the campus.

The culmination of his first season was an appearance at the 2022 College Disc Golf National Championships held April 6-9 in Marion, North Carolina. The ASU team received a bid to compete in the Division 1 tournament after getting second place overall in a regional contest.

“I was not on the original team that got the bid to go there,” Giombetti said. “I worked my way up to getting a spot at nationals after showing up to our (ASU) course and I was competing really well so I earned a spot on the national team.”

The work to become a competitive player resulted with Giombetti tied for 38th place out of 216 competitors after scoring a 59 in the first round of the tournament. He missed making finals by one stroke. The disc golfer was a bit disappointed in the result, but noted during his time going through the course the weather was miserable with wind gusts up to 35 mph, sleet and rain.

However, Giombetti was pleased that during his first season playing at the college level he gained better scores than disc golfers who had been participating at that level for years.

“I ended up beating them by three to five strokes so that was pretty cool,” he said.

Giombetti had only taken part in a competitive disc golf tournament once before attending ASU; in August 2021 he participated in the Flingers Open at the Watertown course where he came in fifth out of 12 in the recreational division with a score of 128 — only 3 points behind the third place winner.

“I was still recovering from shoulder surgery so I still had a sling on and I was only throwing forehands with 20 to 25% power,” the Lake Mills resident said. “And putting was really awkward, too.”

‘I was instantly hooked’

His foray into disc golf started about six years ago while visiting his grandparents in the town of Florence located in northern Wisconsin. Giombetti and his dad learned there was a local disc golf course and decided to play a round.

“I was instantly hooked,” the college student said.

While Giombetti was new to disc golf, he was no stranger to disc sports after playing ultimate Frisbee in elementary and middle school gym class.

“I’d be doing trick shots, skip shots off the ground and the baskets, things like that,” he said.

When Giombetti returned to Lake Mills after the trip to Florence, he would regularly ask his dad to take him to the local disc golf course located on East Lake Park Place.

“I would be there playing before my middle school football practices. Then when I got into high school I met Chris Albanese and now he and I try to play at the (Lake Mills) course every opportunity when we can,” Giombetti said.

Giombetti continues to use one of the original discs he was given while playing the course in Florence — a Discmania DD3.

“It’s one of my favorite ones,” he said.

His love of disc golf has only grown since taking part in the college league.

“The thing I love about disc golf is there’s so many different shots that you can do to get to a certain point on the course,” Giombetti said. “And you can try different shots each time you play the course to see if one works better. Another nice thing is that your discs can change over time the more you use them so you learn to adapt.”

Now that the athlete is on summer break, he tries to get to the Lake Mills disc golf course as much as possible, fitting it into his schedule that includes three jobs.

“I always have my bag with me in my car and I’m ready to play any chance I get,” Giombetti said. “I’m always ready to go throw.”

Lake Mills, WI
