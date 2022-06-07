ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

'It Feels Freeing': Mount Vernon Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqSEW_0g3G46Hd00
A Westchester County woman has claimed a $1 million lottery prize. Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

A Westchester County woman has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Kimberly Leysath, of Mount Vernon, won a top prize in the lottery's $1,000,000 Lucky Dog scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 7.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $559,860 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

"It feels freeing," Leysath told NY Lottery while claiming her ticket.

The ticket was purchased at Yonkers Raceway, which is located at 810 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers, the lottery said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Voice

New York Woman Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

A New York woman has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. Anita Busgith, of Brooklyn, claimed her prize for matching the first five numbers in the Sept. 29, 2021, drawing, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 7. She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $610,408 after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
Yonkers, NY
Lifestyle
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Mount Vernon, NY
tittlepress.com

New York Lottery announces winning Take 5 ticket sold in Corona QNS.com

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. On June 6, the New York Lottery announced that a prize winning Take 5 ticket was purchased at a Corona convenience store. The mystery lotto player bought the $37,842.50 ticket from the...
CORONA, CA
yonkerstimes.com

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Joins With City, County And State Officials To Celebrate Grand Opening Of Landy Court Apartment Building

From left, Councilwoman Corazon Pineda Isaac; Westchester County Executive George Latimer; Yonkers Deputy Mayor Anthony Landi; Assemblyman Nader Sayegh; Ralph Fasano, CEO Concern Housing; Saint Joseph’s Medical Center President & CEO Michael Spicer; Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Chairman James Landy; Mr. Landy’s wife, Nancy Landy; City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy; Dr. Ann Sullivan, Commissioner of New York State Office of Mental Health; Ruthanne Visnauskas, Commissioner of the NYS Division of Housing and Community Renewal, and Brenda McAteer, Assistant Director, New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

WINNER: $128K PA Lottery Treasure Hunt Ticket Sold In Lehigh Valley

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $128,000 was sold in the Lehigh Valley. The lucky Treasure Hunt ticket for the Thursday, June 9 drawing was sold at Sheetz on MacArthur Road in Whitehall, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 1-12-13-17-24. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#New York Lottery#Mount Vernon Woman Wins#Ny Lottery
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Admits To Illegal Dumping

The owner of a New York business has admitted to unlawfully disposing of construction and demolition debris.David Gutierrez, of Ulster County, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of the unlawful disposal of solid waste in excess of 70 cubic yards on Monday, May 23, according to the New York St…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
HuntingtonNow

State Begins Sending Homeowner Tax Rebate Checks

New York State has begun sending out tax rebate checks to homeowners. A chart posted on a state website mistakenly identifies Syosset as part of Huntington, and lists Commack out of order on the alphabetical list. Amounts coming to Huntington homeowners range from $1,845.16 to $134.82 for those in the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

New York LLC Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A New York-based Limited Liability Company has claimed a $10 million lottery prize.Brooklyn-based LLC Tuckerhowerton won a top prize from the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, June 2.The company received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,114,12…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Uniondale residents frustrated with 'Jeopardy!' question

Some Long Islanders are upset about a "Jeopardy!" question that used an incorrect community name in Nassau County. The question that appeared on the show was, "A type of institution that has a 'row' in Garden City on Long Island, including one about firefighting and a children's one." The answer...
UNIONDALE, NY
Daily Voice

MS-13 Member Sentenced For Massapequa Park Preserve Murder

An MS-13 gang member of Long Island has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old man at an area park preserve in 2017. Kevin Granados-Coreas, age 23, a/k/a "Lonely," of Hempstead, was sentenced on Friday, June 10, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
290K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy