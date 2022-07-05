Construction update

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson and Vinton County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

JACKSON

S.R. 93 — The Ohio South Central Railroad is planning repairs to two railroad crossings located on S.R 93. The road will be closed for these repairs.

July 11 — S.R. 93 will be closed for 1 day for work at the railroad crossing between 4 Mile Road and Standpipe Road. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 279, U.S. 35, and S.R. 32. Estimated completion: July 12 by 7 a.m.

July 18 — S.R. 93 will be closed for 7 days inside the city of Jackson for work at the railroad crossing between South Street and Huron Street. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 32, U.S. 35, and East Broadway Street. Estimated completion: July 25 by 5 p.m.

S.R. 124 and S.R. 788 Tree Trimming - S.R. 327 will be closed between S.R. 327 and Buckeye Furnace Road from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. on July 5. During work hours, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 32 and S.R. 160. Crews will then move to S.R. 788 between S.R. 327 and Fairgreens Road for 10 days. During the daily closure periods, traffic on S.R. 788 will be detoured via S.R. 93. Estimated completion: July 19 by 5 p.m.

S.R. 32 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 32 between Five Points Road and the Pike County Line. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

U.S. 35 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 35 between S.R. 327 and Centerville Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

S.R. 776 Culvert Replacement — Work has begun on a culvert replacement on S.R. 776 between Van Fossan Road East and Marhoover Road. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 335 and S.R. 32. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

S.R. 279 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a project to resurface part of S.R. 279 between the intersection with S.R. 139 to the intersection with S.R. 93. Work will occur daily from 7 AM — 5 PM, with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

U.S. 35 Safety Improvements at Cain Road Rest Area — Work has begun on a project to improve safety on U.S. 35 near the Jackson County Rest Area and the intersection at Cain Road as of April 4. Traffic on U.S. 35 will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction, and two lanes of traffic on Cain Road will be maintained. The rest area will be closed for the project’s duration, motorists are advised to adjust travel plans to utilize the U.S. 35 rest area in Gallia County, or other suitable stops along U.S. 35 in Jackson County. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

VINTON

SR 328 Tree Trimming — A tree trimming project begins on June 1 on SR 328, between SR 56 and Airport Road. This is a moving operation and the road will be closed where work is taking place, between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Contact the Vinton County ODOT Garage for updated closure information — (740) 568-4410. Estimated completion: July 1, 2022

SR 356 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place on SR 356, between U.S. 50 and the Athens County line. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 15, 2022

SR 324 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place on SR 324, between SR 160 and SR 93. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 15, 2022