ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Construction update

The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 2 days ago

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson and Vinton County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

JACKSON

S.R. 93 — The Ohio South Central Railroad is planning repairs to two railroad crossings located on S.R 93. The road will be closed for these repairs.

July 11 — S.R. 93 will be closed for 1 day for work at the railroad crossing between 4 Mile Road and Standpipe Road. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 279, U.S. 35, and S.R. 32. Estimated completion: July 12 by 7 a.m.

July 18 — S.R. 93 will be closed for 7 days inside the city of Jackson for work at the railroad crossing between South Street and Huron Street. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 32, U.S. 35, and East Broadway Street. Estimated completion: July 25 by 5 p.m.

S.R. 124 and S.R. 788 Tree Trimming - S.R. 327 will be closed between S.R. 327 and Buckeye Furnace Road from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. on July 5. During work hours, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 32 and S.R. 160. Crews will then move to S.R. 788 between S.R. 327 and Fairgreens Road for 10 days. During the daily closure periods, traffic on S.R. 788 will be detoured via S.R. 93. Estimated completion: July 19 by 5 p.m.

S.R. 32 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 32 between Five Points Road and the Pike County Line. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

U.S. 35 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 35 between S.R. 327 and Centerville Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

S.R. 776 Culvert Replacement — Work has begun on a culvert replacement on S.R. 776 between Van Fossan Road East and Marhoover Road. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 335 and S.R. 32. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

S.R. 279 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a project to resurface part of S.R. 279 between the intersection with S.R. 139 to the intersection with S.R. 93. Work will occur daily from 7 AM — 5 PM, with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

S.R. 279 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a project to resurface part of S.R. 279 between the intersection with S.R. 139 to the intersection with S.R. 93. Work will occur daily from 7 AM — 5 PM, with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

U.S. 35 Safety Improvements at Cain Road Rest Area — Work has begun on a project to improve safety on U.S. 35 near the Jackson County Rest Area and the intersection at Cain Road as of April 4. Traffic on U.S. 35 will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction, and two lanes of traffic on Cain Road will be maintained. The rest area will be closed for the project’s duration, motorists are advised to adjust travel plans to utilize the U.S. 35 rest area in Gallia County, or other suitable stops along U.S. 35 in Jackson County. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

VINTON

SR 328 Tree Trimming — A tree trimming project begins on June 1 on SR 328, between SR 56 and Airport Road. This is a moving operation and the road will be closed where work is taking place, between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Contact the Vinton County ODOT Garage for updated closure information — (740) 568-4410. Estimated completion: July 1, 2022

SR 356 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place on SR 356, between U.S. 50 and the Athens County line. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 15, 2022

SR 324 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place on SR 324, between SR 160 and SR 93. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 15, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vinton County, OH
Vinton County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Jackson, OH
Government
Jackson County, OH
Government
City
Jackson, OH
County
Jackson County, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#S R 279#S R 124#S R 327#S R 160#Resu
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
24
Followers
9
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy