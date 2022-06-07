WATCH: Joy Behar says Jan. 6 hearing should be 'dramatic' to keep attention

The View h ost Joy Behar said Tuesday that the Jan. 6 committee 's prime-time hearing should be done in "the most dramatic way" so that viewers will want to watch.

"My feeling is that they must present this in the most dramatic way they can so that people will continue to watch," Behar told her co-hosts. "Maybe something like that will slap them into, ‘Wow, is that true?’"

"I don’t object to the theatricality of it," she added, responding to claims that the hearings are simply political theater. "You’ve got to keep people’s attention."

Host Whoopi Goldberg complained that Fox News won't be airing the hearing, saying, "The No. 1 cable news network doesn’t think this is a newsworthy thing."

Fox News announced Monday that it won't be airing continuous coverage of the hearing, instead saying that hosts will “cover the hearings as news warrants.” Fox Business will air the hearing, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Coverage will also be available on Fox News Audio.

"They’re betting that you didn’t see what you saw," Goldberg continued. "Most Americans saw what happened. They know what went down."

"They’re doing exactly what you expect Fox to do," she added.

When guest host and conservative commentator Lindsey Granger pointed out that Fox will be airing the hearing on its business channel, Behar dismissed it, saying, "Who watches that?"

"Everybody’s online so I don’t want to hear that you can’t find it," Granger said. "I think people should watch it, and people are smart enough to go find it."

"You think the average Fox viewer will go somewhere else?" host Sunny Hostin asked.

Hostin explained, "I think it’s such a disservice to the viewers that they peddled all this misinformation over the past couple of years but they’re not allowing their viewers to actually see the Jan. 6 committee."