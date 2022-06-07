WATCH: Joel Osteen church service interrupted by stripping abortion activists

Related
Second college joins Texas A&M in denying Rittenhouse is enrolled: Report
Following a Texas A&M University statement denying that Kyle Rittenhouse is admitted or enrolled at the school, another college has reportedly denied that the teenager is enrolled.
Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony
Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening.
Biden administration cancels all remaining student loan debt for 560,000 borrowers
The Biden administration is offering a new round of student loan debt relief for more than half a million borrowers who were students of Corinthian Colleges.
Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are
Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
Children Amid 31 Dead in Stampede During Church Service in Nigeria
Disclaimer: This post contains mention of death. As many as 31 people reportedly lost their lives on Saturday morning during a crowd surge at an event at King’s Assembly Pentecostal Church in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. A horrific stampede claimed the lives of entire families, crushed to death before the...
Pastor Says 'Solution' to Gay People Is Executions: It's in the Bible
In his Sunday sermon, Pastor Dillon Awes of the Stedfast Baptist Church said that all gay people in America should be "lined up" and executed.
Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead
Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
Jamie Foxx Slams ‘So-Called Christians’ And Lawmakers For Not Passing Legislation To Prevent Mass Shootings
Jamie Foxx has always repped his home state; the actor-comedian hails from Terrell, Texas. However, he publicly expressed his grief for the shooting victims, including 19 students and two teachers killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. The Oscar winner is extremely vexed with...
Black Republican Vernon Jones Says Straight White Males ‘Deserve’ Their Own Pride Month
Georgia Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones, a Black man, tweeted, "Straight, white males deserve a Pride Month." Yes, really.
Republican Says 'Black People, Frankly' Are To Blame For Mass Shootings
Trump-endorsed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters believes Black communities are responsible for gun violence in America.
HuffPost
Comedian Stunned After Asking Man In Confederate Flag Shirt If He’s Pro-Slavery
An interview that was intended to be funny quickly turned disturbing. The Good Liars — a progressive comedy duo that typically plays pranks on conservatives and interviews people at far-right political rallies — went to the National Rifle Association’s annual convention last weekend in Houston. While there,...
‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’
Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
"Christ Born of Mary" inscription from 1500 years ago is proof that the church existed even then
Photo by Rijksmuseum; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain. A late 5th century CE Greek inscription is proof to archaeologists of the evidence of early Christianity in a village in northern Israel.
Daily Beast
Lee Greenwood, After Canceling NRA Appearance, Drops Bomb on Fox News: ‘That Weapon Killed Kids!’
Lee Greenwood, the staple of Trump rallies and the most prominent musician to pull out the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Texas, told Fox News on Friday that his conscience would not allow him to perform at the event in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Greenwood...
White Pastor Found Guilty Of High Treason, Plotted To Kill Black People By Poisoning Water
Pastor Harry Johannes Knoesen of the National Christian Resistance Movement was found guilty of treason for plotting to kill South Africans.
Texas school shooting: CBS' Gayle King has tense exchange with Republican congressman: 'We need change'
In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting, CBS anchor Gayle King and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Tex., engaged in an intense back-and-forth Wednesday over his record on gun legislation and how to curb future acts of gun violence in the United States. During an appearance on "CBS Mornings," Gonzales...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Can't Figure Out Why People Are Picking On Murderous White Supremacists
“White supremacy shouldn’t be the main target,” said Greene, who instead urged panic over the border "invasion."
A Texas minister helps fly dozens of women to New Mexico every month to get abortions. He's one of many religious leaders working on coordinating abortion care if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Some clergy have long helped women seeking abortions but they've been "drowned out by a very fringe belief," one reverend said of abortion opponents.
Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?
After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’
Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
