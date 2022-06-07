ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte woman arrested for using dead husband’s contractor license to file permits

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YaCok_0g3G2O9s00

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte woman was arrested on 22 felony charges for conducting construction without a license in the Wellen Park area.

Doreen Heneault, 63, is accused of filing permits to do construction without a license, filing documents with forged signatures, and using a notary stamp improperly in an attemp to defraud the State of Florida, according to the North Port Police Department.

Heneault continued to conduct business by using her deceased husband’s contractor license who died on April 29, 2020. Since that time, she has continued business and did not report her husband’s death to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation as required.

Additionally, she also filed documents knowing signatures were forged and used a notary stamp from a former employee that she is not licensed to use.

Heneault is facing 11 charges of unlawful filing of false documents or records and 11 charges of uttering a forged instrument.

She was arrested Monday in Charlotte County and has since bonded out.

Fort Myers, FL
