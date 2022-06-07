ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

East Texas man dies after vehicle went under a towed trailer in Gregg County

CBS19
 5 days ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died in a vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer in Gregg County. Today at about 6 a.m., the Longview Department of Public Safety was called to a vehicle crash on SH-31, approximately...

KLTV

East Texas authorities recover submerged vehicle from Caddo State Park lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, Harrison County authorities recovered a vehicle that had been submerged near the Caddo State Park boat ramp. According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, HCO Dispatch received a call Wednesday about a vehicle that had been found fully submerged at the Caddo State Park boat ramp. The caller said the vehicle had been in the water a long time, but he wanted to notify authorities of what he found.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wreck reported at State Highway 155, Tyler loop intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire personnel have responded to a major crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323. Tyler police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the wreck a little after 3 p.m. Friday. At this time, there is...
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin Police Give Update on Crash That Injured Woman, 3 Children

Thursday afternoon, Lufkin Police and other emergency responders were called to a one-vehicle accident that took place on the west loop in Lufkin, near Lockheed Martin. The wreck resulted in the injuries of the woman driving as well as three children who were traveling in that SUV. Three of the four occupants were ejected from that vehicle as the SUV rolled over multiple times.
LUFKIN, TX
Nationwide Report

Authorities reported a traffic collision in Tyler (Tyler, TX)

Authorities reported a traffic collision in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday, a motor vehicle accident in Tyler led to traffic delays. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323 just after 3 p.m. in response to a traffic collision [...]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Deep East Texas deputies recover stolen motorcycle

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover a stolen motorcycle in less than 24 hours and is warning others who live nearby about a string of thefts. Deputies began investigating a home break-in on Wednesday in an area between Tenaha and Joaquin. Investigators found a car they believed […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Lufkin rollover accident leaves four injured

LUFKIN, Texas — According to Lufkin Police Department, a rollover accident involving one vehicle occurred around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of John Redditt Drive near Lockheed Martin. Inside the Suburban were four passengers- one woman and three children. Upon investigation, the Suburban left the road for an...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Semi truck fire closes eastbound lane of I-20 near Kilgore

UPDATE (5:30) – One lane is now open but slow moving, police said. ____________________________ KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A semi truck on fire is causing traffic issues on I-20 near Kilgore, according to police. Kilgore police posted a notice that eastbound lanes on I-20 at the Highway 42 exit will be closed while they extinguish […]
KILGORE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Driver charged with intoxication assault in prison van crash that injured 4

A driver has been charged after four people, including an inmate, were injured in a severe crash involving a prison transport van. Ian Morris, 27, was found to be at fault in the crash. He is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, which is a felony. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-45, approaching Willis near FM-1097. According to Conroe police, Morris, who was driving a red truck, spun out on the freeway and came to a stop. Police said alcohol contributed to the crash. That’s when a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport van slammed into the truck. There were two correctional officers, one sergeant, and one inmate inside the van at the time of the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon, the inmate and one officer were still in the hospital. The other two guards were treated and released on Tuesday. The van was leaving UTMB in Galveston, and the inmate was being transported to the Skyview Unit in Rusk, Texas. The spokesperson said additional security had been added to the van and confirmed that three guards were on board at the time of the crash.
CONROE, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Henderson man dies after crashing into tree in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A 35-year-old man died Tuesday evening after his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in Rusk County six miles northwest of Laneville. Travis D. Wood, of Henderson, was driving a 2007 GMC 1500 north on FM 839 when he drifted off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and traveled across both lanes of FM 839, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Hillister man arrested on stalking charge

WOODVILLE – A Hillister man was arrested on Friday and charged with stalking. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said that on the evening of June 3, deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on County Road 2340 in reference to “an unwanted individual” on or near the premises.
HILLISTER, TX
KLTV

Henderson man killed in single vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Travis D. Wood, 35, of Henderson, was traveling north on Farm to Market Road 839 around 7:30 p.m. Wood apparently attempted to drive along a slight left curve and failed to drive in a single lane.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

MAN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND BY CREEK IN TEXARKANA HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED

The man whose body was found Tuesday afternoon along Swampoodle Creek has been identified as James Jacobs, 47, of Texarkana Texas, Texarkana, Texas Police said. Police said foul play is not suspected in his death. A city crew mowing along Swampoodle Creek just north of New Boston Road Tuesday found...
