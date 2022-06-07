ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Severe thunderstorm watch, flash floods in River Valley

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Severe storms in Fort Smith and the surrounding River Valley area have caused flash flooding in multiple locations.

Fort Smith police looking for criminal mischief suspects

A social media post from the Fort Smith Police Department stated that a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 2 p.m.

Flash flooding has been reported in multiple locations, including the following:

  • Old Uniontown Road in Van Buren
  • 2 inches of water covering Fayetteville Road in Crawford County
  • E. Fort Smith, NW Barling, WSW Van Buren, NW Rye Hill, and W Barling: flash floods, street flooding, and water covering roadways

The Sebastian County Emergency Management and Public Safety Facility made a post advising people to “be safe, turn on those headlights, and watch out for flash flooding.”

photo courtesy Sebastian County Emergency Management and Public Safety Facility Facebook

Fort Smith Police also advised motorists to not drive around barricades as they are there for your protection during flooding. Police say they assisted a motorist who went past a barricade in the 5800 block of Kinkead Avenue.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

