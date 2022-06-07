ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Tom Stoppard is heading back to Broadway

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was announced today that Tom Stoppard’s latest...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon Pocket Review

Playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker has done a spectacular job translating and adapting Racine’s Roman tragedy for a contemporary audience. Instead of our usual view of the Emperor Nero as mad, bad and extremely dangerous to know from birth, this adaptation shows how he got that way. Guided by Agrippina, his appalling and insanely ambitious mother, isolated in his palace, and coddled by courtiers without conscience, it is possible to see how a spoilt brat turned into a monster.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Lonely Town, Lonely Street – Rambert

Bill Withers’ songs are the musical setting and inspiration for this rather grim but passionately performed ballet about lonely people in a large city. Andrew Storer’s designs, with fire escapes and overspilling dustbins, suggest a seedy district of an American city. Rambert Dance Company give an electrifying performance in this studio recording of Robert North’s jazz ballet.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

The tree that inspired Handel’s ‘ombra mai fu’

This story comes to us from The Conservation Foundation:. A London Plane tree, which is thought may have inspired one of the world’s best-known pieces of music over 300 years ago, is still alive and well today in South West London and once again inspiring musicians. In 1712, when...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Concertgebouw confirms Finn as new chief

The worst kept secret in classical music was made official a few minutes ago. The young Finn Klaus Mäkelä will become the orchestra’s ‘artistic partner’ from August this year, working five weeks annually. From August 27 he will be chief conductor on a five-year contract,...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Stoppard
Slipped Disc

English opera mourns a music director

Opera North has announced the death of its co-founder, David Lloyd Jones, at the age of 87. He was a deceptively good conductor, with many recordings to his credit. It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that David Lloyd-Jones, Opera North’s founding Music Director, has died after an illness.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

London Strings founder has died

Friends are reporting the death of Freddie Campbell, a versatile and enterprising viola player who later retrained as a countertenor. Frederick James Campbell began Playing Violin aged 10 and recieved early Musical training as a Chorister at Belfast Cathedral,before spending six years as a Queen’s Musician in the Band of H.M.Life Guards.Music College followed,and Freddie spent six years at Trinity College of Music,London,studying Singing with Morag Noble and Violin & Viola with Vera Kantrovitch & Csaba Erdelyi. Whilst at Trinity he won all Prizes & Competitions open to a String Player, Sang with the College Vocal Ensemble(Geoffrey Mitchell) and was appointed Vocal Soloist in a Church in Mayfair,Central London. After Graduating as a Fellow of the College he formed the London String Ensemble,who have Performed with merit at home and in Europe. And in 2000 Freddie retrained as a Counter-Tenor with Dr Stuart Ward & Tim Travers-Brown,becoming a Choral Scholar in the Chapel of Worcester College,Oxford(Judy Martin). After some 12 years as a Cathedral Chorister, Freddie finally ‘hung up his cassock’ in 2013 to resume his career as a baritone soloist. He frequently sings in Church and has given a number of public and private recitals, and made CDs…
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Boston assistant becomes music director

Earl Lee, assistant conductor of the Boston symphony, has been named music director of the Ann Arbor Symphony. Earl won this year’s Georg Solti conducting award. He competed in Ann Arbor against a strong field of:. Lina Gonzalez-Granados (LA Opera); Perry So (Orquesta Sinfónica de Navarra), Jacob Joyce (Assistant...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy