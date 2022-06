Home is where the heart is -- that's the mindset the Rochester Honkers kept as they hosted the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Sturday night. It also happened to be Fireworks Night, which proved to be a sign of good juju in the end for the players and fans. But it didn't start out like that, the Mud Puppies' Cam Hunter cracked an RBI to left center in the top of the first inning to get Minnesota on the board first.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO