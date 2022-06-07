ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Greenville announces July 4th celebration

By Ryan Harper
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to get those fireworks ready.

On July 4th, the City of Greenville will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration starting at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at Town Common, located at 105 E 1st St. It will feature a car show, food trucks and live bands with fireworks ending the night.

To find out out more, click here to see the Facebook link.

WNCT

Trenton Founders’ Day celebration is Saturday

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Saturday is Trenton’s second annual Founders’ Day Celebration. Mayor Darlene Spivey said the purpose of the event is to educate the public on the history of the town as well as highlight its current initiatives. Spivey said there’ll be historical tours, a cook-off, kayaking and more than 30 different vendors. Spivey […]
TRENTON, NC
WITN

Washington Summer Festival underway through Saturday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular seasonal festival in eastern Carolina has returned and is continuing through Saturday. The Washington Summer Festival kicked off Friday along the waterfront. The family-friendly festival includes a street fair, kid’s events, rides, and more. Friday night also included a concert with The Embers...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Lower Neuse good, three spots on Tar-Pamlico fail

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Lower Neuse passed Swim Guide with flying colors this week, not so for the Tar-Pamlico. Three sites failed the Swim Guide test this week in the Tar-Pamlico watershed — and the Mason’s Landing boat and kayak launch was by far the worst of them. Waters samples gathered Thursday were tested for […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Washington Summer Festival kicks off Friday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Summer Festival kicks off Friday on the waterfront and continues Saturday. The family-friendly festival includes a street fair, kid’s events, rides, and more. There will also be live music starting at 7:00 p.m with The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. The night will wrap up...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again as summer nears

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina. Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones. […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills. The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament off to busy start

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whopping 215 goats were registered for competition in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which started Saturday. There were 208 boats that chose to fish on Saturday. Due to anticipated bad weather, teams had the option of fishing Saturday or Sunday. The tournament reported 50 releases on […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

‘Arts by the Sea’ festival returns to Swansboro with new additions

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening on the second Saturday in June, it’s the Swansboro Arts by the Sea Festival 2022. Back after a hiatus from COVID-19, the arts festival is bringing back popular attractions and exciting new editions. The festival runs from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday in Historic Downtown Swansboro. Event-goers can […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Morehead City businesses expecting economic boom from Big Rock

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Businesses in Morehead City are gearing up in more ways than one for the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. Festivities actually began Friday for the 25th Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which runs Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament kicks off a big […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Washington Summer Festival brings fun for the whole family

WNCT's Brandon Tester explores the Washington Festival. Washington Summer Festival brings fun for the whole …. One person dies, three firefighters injured after …. Delta Health Foundation gives cancer survivors, caregivers …. Trenton Founders’ Day celebration is Saturday. Morehead City businesses expecting economic boom …. Perseverance: Meet the Carteret...
WASHINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Samet suing Burlington architect and Jacksonville subcontractor over subpar work on construction of Park Place at Elon

Greensboro-based Samet Corporation is suing a subcontractor and architecture company that were hired to work on a mixed-use development in Elon, Park Place at Elon, for allegedly failing to provide services in a manner that would’ve prevented future structural damage to the property – which Samet claims later cost more than $2 million to fix.
ELON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Animal Shelter hosting 'End of School Adoption Event'

The Onslow County Animal Shelter has a way for you to get a new furry friend. Onslow County Animal Shelter hosting ‘End of School …. One person dies, three firefighters injured after …. Washington Summer Festival brings fun for the whole …. Delta Health Foundation gives cancer survivors, caregivers...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

The Angie Q Podcast: Reflections of 31

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this episode, “Reflections of 31,” Angie takes a second to reflect on turning 31 in June. Or how she likes to say “Chapter 31.” As Angie reflects on the great things that the years have brought, she also gets real and shares the battles. This week Angie is encouraging her […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Simply Natural Creamery

Editor’s note: WNCT.com is starting a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are […]
AYDEN, NC
