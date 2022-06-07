Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Romeo Crennel announces retirement from the NFL

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Romeo Crennel has retired after an accomplished 50-year career on the sidelines.

Crennel, who was with the Chiefs for three seasons (2010-12), made his decision public Monday, the Houston Texans announced .

“Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” Crennel said in a statement released by the Texans. “There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career.

“I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family.

“I would also want to thank my wife, Rosemary, and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”

Regarded as a defensive-minded coach, the 74-year-old Crennel originally joined the Chiefs’ coaching staff as a defensive coordinator under Todd Haley. Crennel became the interim head coach for the final three games of the 2011 regular season after Haley was fired, and then took over as the full-time head coach for the 2012 season.

As the Chiefs’ head coach, Crennel posted a 4-15 record, including a 2-14 mark in 2012, before Andy Reid took over in 2013.

Crennel spent a decade in the college coaching ranks before moving to the NFL in 1981. He had stints with the Chiefs, Giants (1981-92), Patriots (1993-96, 2001-04), Jets (1997-99), Browns (2000, 2005-08) and Texans, where he served from 2014 to 2021 in multiple positions after leaving the Chiefs. He was an assistant coach on the staffs of five Super Bowl-winning teams (Giants twice, Patriots three times).

The Chiefs acknowledged Crennel’s retirement on social media. “Congratulations on an outstanding career, Coach Crennel,” the Chiefs tweeted .