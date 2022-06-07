Terra Farm & Manor is a northern Arizona culinary delight
5 days ago
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- The more you travel, the more you realize the reward is sometimes the journey, not just the destination. For years, we exited Interstate 17 and drove along State Route 69 on the way to the Prescott area. But recently, we started noticing more and more businesses popping up along SR 69.
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Just a few decades ago, the list of breweries to visit in any given area were small—perhaps a handful around larger metro areas and a few more tucked away in rural spots. Thanks to the craft brewery revolution, though, no one need look too hard to find a bounty of venues to visit. Retail sales of craft beer in the U.S. grew from $10 million in 2011 to $29 million in 2019, according to Statista, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating the first dip in sales in 2020 after increases every year. In 2019, small and independent brewers put 26.3 million barrels of beer into the world, according to the Brewers Association, representing inroads into the beer market share.
PHOENIX (AP) - A rare plant that depends on wetlands for survival is now on the federal endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a decision Friday to list the Arizona eryngo as endangered. The agency also set aside about 13 acres in southern Arizona as critical...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A cold case cracked – “Baby Holly” was found alive after more than 40 years. Her parents were murdered in the early 80s, and she went missing. Now Arizona’s Family has learned her mysterious whereabouts led to Arizona and how the genealogist whose team cracked the case is no stranger to solving Arizona cases.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cindy works as a school aide at Rose Lane Elementary School in Phoenix. She lives close to the campus, so she used to be able to walk to work. Unfortunately, she’s had some recent knee issues, and her car has seen better days. These problems were starting to weigh heavily on her, so her friend and co-worker Jennifer reached out to the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad to see if the team could lift her spirits.
VULTURE MINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This is the story of Arizona’s most productive gold mine, the Vulture Mine, and the community that grew up around the operation, Vulture City. The mine gave reason for the founding of the town of Wickenburg and its existence led to the development of central Arizona’s agricultural communities, including Phoenix.
A devastated family is in disbelief over a Phoenix dad killed by a drunk driver after his car broke down. The new concourse at Sky Harbor's Terminal 4 is set to open in ten days, and officials are hoping it will help business travel bounce back. Arizona's Family sits down...
Protestors call for less police funding after man drowns in Tempe Town Lake. Protestors spoke at the Tempe City Council meeting on Thursday night, telling the Mayor the money should go toward homeless groups and mental health centers. $12 million settlement reached with Maricopa County after inmate brutally beaten. Updated:...
There is a chance we could break or tie another record tomorrow. Hundreds gather in Phoenix for March For Our Lives rally, demand gun safety. Hundreds gathered outside the capitol building in downtown Phoenix this evening to attend the March For Our Lives rally promoting better gun safety. Genealogist who...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) -- An Arizona sheriff who pleaded guilty to operating a boat under the influence of alcohol is off probation early. A federal judge signed an order Thursday agreeing to cut probation short for Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes. He had received a year of supervised probation in December for misdemeanor offenses.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman attacked while working at a Cricket Wireless store on Saturday is recovering from her injuries at home. She spoke to Arizona’s Family about the terrifying ordeal. “I have stitches from my eyebrow to my nose. I have like two fractured nose bones and...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The supply chain problems are impacting air conditioning companies in the Valley. Donley A/C and Plumbing president Mike Donley says there are new issues every day when it comes to parts. “It’s definitely more challenging than it has ever been in my 30-plus year career,” Donley said. “We could be waiting days for it to be shipped across the country to us or if it has to be manufactured, it could be weeks or months.”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ah, Arizona! Whether you’re a fan of the blaring heat or are planning a getaway, this weekend’s activities feature some fun ways to stay hydrated. ‘Cause if you haven’t noticed, yes, it is hot out there. 1. Espresso Martini Crawl. Combine your...
