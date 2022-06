HARTFORD, Conn. — Gas prices in Connecticut are reaching the $5 mark, and that's causing dread for the next trip to the pump. There are some tips from AAA that can help drivers stretch their dollar and their gas in the tank. Some of it comes down to the habits of the driver, according to Tracy Noble with AAA. Those small habits are all factors that go into the overall fuel mileage.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO