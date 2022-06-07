ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals will give fans something special if they get out the vote for All-Star Game

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Royals fans made their presence known leading up to the 2015 All-Star Game as their prodigious voting made supporters of other teams step up to cast their ballots.

Remember the #VoteOmar push?

The Royals are hoping fans will step up again and get out the vote for the 2022 All-Star Game when balloting begins Wednesday at noon.

Fans can cast a ballot at the Royals website and the first phase of voting ends June 30 at 1 p.m.

The Royals said any fan who votes the maximum five times in a day will receive a ticket offer with a coupon code sent to their email. Here is what that entails:

  • 50% off tickets in Outfield Plaza and View Levels for one game (eight tickets maximum)
  • Sunday-Thursday games only (games on Aug. 4, 7, 14 and 28 excluded)
  • It is a one-time coupon code that will be emailed to voters who select “Royals” as their favorite club and vote the maximum times of times

The All-Star Game will be held July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Out The Vote#All Star Game#Royals#Dodger Stadium#Coupon Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
4K+
Followers
873
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy