ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

Leawood names interim city administrator after sudden death of previous official

By Maia Bond
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Leawood has named Patrick J. Geschwind as the interim city administrator after the sudden death of the previous administrator Scott Lambers in May.

Lambers, 66, was found dead in his home May 31 after working for the city for over 20 years.

The Leawood City Council unanimously voted to approve Geschwind on Monday, according to a statement.

Geschwind worked for SBC, which is now AT&T, for over 25 years before starting his own business in management consulting, according to the statement.

He previously was the interim city administrator for Roeland Park , interim CEO of VisitKC , superintendent of Blue Ridge Christian School and administrator of Schuyler County Health Department .

“The Leawood Governing Body looks forward to working with Patrick Geschwind while he’s serving as an independent contractor in the interim administrator role,” Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn said in a statement.

“His objective will be to maintain the status quo of our very high-functioning City. Patrick will serve as a bridge during this transition period until a new City Administrator comes aboard.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Leawood, KS
City
Roeland Park, KS
Leawood, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudden Death#Politics Local#The Leawood City Council#Sbc#At T#City Administrator
FOX4 News Kansas City

I-435 ramp to close at 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. —Starting next week drivers in Lenexa may have to reroute their daily commute.   The southbound I-435 ramp onto 87th Street Parkway is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 15. The ramp will remain closed for about 30 days while crews work to widen the roadway. The closure is part of a larger project […]
LENEXA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
4K+
Followers
873
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy