Leawood names interim city administrator after sudden death of previous official

Leawood has named Patrick J. Geschwind as the interim city administrator after the sudden death of the previous administrator Scott Lambers in May.

Lambers, 66, was found dead in his home May 31 after working for the city for over 20 years.

The Leawood City Council unanimously voted to approve Geschwind on Monday, according to a statement.

Geschwind worked for SBC, which is now AT&T, for over 25 years before starting his own business in management consulting, according to the statement.

He previously was the interim city administrator for Roeland Park , interim CEO of VisitKC , superintendent of Blue Ridge Christian School and administrator of Schuyler County Health Department .

“The Leawood Governing Body looks forward to working with Patrick Geschwind while he’s serving as an independent contractor in the interim administrator role,” Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn said in a statement.

“His objective will be to maintain the status quo of our very high-functioning City. Patrick will serve as a bridge during this transition period until a new City Administrator comes aboard.”