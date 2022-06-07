ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp thanks his 'treasured, loyal, and unwavering' supporters after Amber Heard defamation trial verdict

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero,Ashley Collman
 5 days ago

Johnny Depp waves as he departs his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022.

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

  • Johnny Depp posted his first TikTok Tuesday, following the end of his defamation trial against Amber Heard.
  • The video shows his fans outside his court trial and his concert in England.
  • Depp thanked his "treasured, loyal, and unwavering" supporters in the video's caption.

Johnny Depp thanked his "treasured, loyal, and unwavering" supporters in his first-ever TikTok, which was posted Tuesday following the end of his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard .

Fans noticed on Monday that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor had created a TikTok account, and the account quickly reached over 4 million followers before Depp even posted.

A day later, Depp finally shared his first TikTok, which was a short clip showing fans who came to support him outside the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia during his trial as well as behind-the-scenes shots from performing with Jeff Beck in England last week.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal, and unwavering supporters," Depp began in the caption, "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

He continued: "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

A spokesperson for Heard issued a statement in response to the TikTok on Tuesday.

"As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of doemstic violence is ... be afraid to stand up and speak out," the statement read.

Depp has received a lot of support on social media, especially via TikTok, throughout the six-week trial. Before Heard even took the stand against her ex-husband, a cohort of Depp fans took over Twitter and TikTok , posting fancams, memes, and supportive messages about the actor, suggesting they thought he should win the trial.

The hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp received 33 billion TikTok views, which surpasses the 86 million views under #JusticeForAmberHeard.

Last week, Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after a jury found that Heard defamed him when she described herself as a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

The jury also found Depp liable for defamation against Heard when one of his attorneys claimed her allegations of sexual abuse were a "hoax" and awarded the "Aquaman" star $2 million in damages.

Alafair Hall, a spokesperson for Heard, said the actor planned to appeal the verdict, per The New York Times .

