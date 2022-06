The 2022 edition of NBA free agency kicks off at 6 p.m. on June 30, with plenty of good starters and the occasional All-Star to be found. While James Harden (who pushed for a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers in February), Kyrie Irving (who said he won't leave Kevin Durant) and Bradley Beal (who can sign a five-year, $247.7 million max deal with the Washington Wizards) are all widely expected to stay put, the other top free agents should at least take meetings with other teams.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO