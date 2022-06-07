Would angry voters oust incumbents? (Hint: No)

Polls showing a deeply disgruntled electorate failed to predict was actually happened at the May primary election.

Now that Clackamas County has mostly finished counting its ballots, Oregon 5th District Congressman Kurt Schrader is just about the only metro area incumbent to be defeated in the primary election. He lost the Democratic nomination to challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner by 56% to 44%.

Washington County Auditor John Hutzler was the only other incumbent defeated in regional, county or city races in the metro area.

The fact that so few incumbents lost is puzzling, given the mood of the voters. Multiple polls before the election show voters are disappointed with their elected officials. The majority believe the region is heading in the wrong direction. In one poll, only 8% of Portland voters says the city is headed in the right direction.

But the incumbency trend was statewide. All other members of Oregon's congressional delegation up for re-election were easily renominated. No incumbents lost in any of the 76 Oregon legislative races on the ballot. And in the two statewide races with no incumbents, three former state legislators were nominated. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, and former House Republican leader Christine Drazan will face off for governor at the Nov. 8 general election, while former Republican Rep. Cheri Helt of Bend is in a runoff for the nonpartisan office of labor commissioner. An unaffiliated campaign for governor is being mounted by former Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson.

An experienced politician also made it into the race for the newly created 6th Congressional District. Democratic state Rep. Andrea Salinas and Republican businessman Mike Erickson will meet in the November.

And Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle was nominated for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Democrat Peter DeFazio. The former Democratic state legislator will face Republican military veteran Alex Skarlatos in the general election.

Aside from Schrader and Hutzler, perhaps the only other incumbents defeated anywhere in the state were a Malheur County commissioner, the Jefferson County sheriff and the mayor of Vale.

One major reason why incumbents did so well is Oregon's closed-primary system: Each party nominates its candidates in partisan races. Serious intra-party challenges are rare. The last time an incumbent congressman was defeated in a primary was in 1980, when activist Ron Wyden defeated incumbent Democrat Bob Duncan for the 3rd Congressional District nomination. Wyden, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996, has not faced a serious primary challenge in decades.

Local incumbents in runoffs

Some incumbents who were not defeated could still be in trouble in the November general election. For example, while Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan was easily re-elected, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was forced into a runoff against lawyer and businessman Rene Gonzalez.

In Clackamas County, both incumbent commissioners running for re-election were forced into runoffs. Paul Savas finished only slightly ahead of challenger Libra Ford, while challenger Ben West was within 11 percentage points of incumbent Sonya Fischer, who got 48%.

Meanwhile, Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, who is blamed for the long delay in counting the results, already was scheduled to face a challenger in November, certified Multnomah County elections administrator Catherine McMullen.

Still, it's worth noting that Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington fended off a challenge from Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace, even though an official investigation accused her of poor management and creating a hostile work environment at the county. And Metro President Lynn Peterson was re-elected despite questions about the effectiveness of the regional government's homeless spending, although she received less than 50% of the votes in the Clackamas and Washington portions of the tri-county district.

Legislative races heat up

The situation at the Oregon Legislature is more complicated. One reason no incumbent was defeated in the primary is that 21 of 60 House members chose not to run again. That is a higher number than in recent elections. They included three women committee chairs who represent portions of Clackamas County, all of whom said they could not afford to continue serving because of the low annual salary — state Reps. Rachel Prusak of West Linn, Karin Power of Milwaukie and Anna Williams of Hood River.

Some of the surviving incumbents will face serious opposition in the November election, and Democrats will be defending more seats than Republicans.

The 60-member Oregon House is currently 37 Democrats and 23 Republicans. All are up for election. Twenty-four Democratic seats are held by incumbents and 13 are open. Fifteen Republican seats are held by incumbents and eight are open. Although Democrats are expected to retain control, the question is whether they will retain their supermajority of at least 36 seats, which enables them to pass revenue-raising bills (taxes and fees) without Republican help.

In the 30-member Senate, 18 seats currently are held by Democrats, 11 by Republicans, and one independent who left the GOP caucus. Sixteen seats are up for election, including one for the unexpired two-year term of Ginny Burdick, who resigned in late 2021. Nine Democratic incumbents are seeking new terms, while only one Republican is. Four Democratic seats are open, while only two Republican ones are. Democratic candidates are considered shoo-ins in urban areas but vulnerable outside of them.

The question in the Senate is whether Democrats can maintain their majority, not whether they will achieve an 18-vote supermajority. The biggest party shift in recent years was in 1994, when Democrats lost and Republicans gained five seats for their first outright majority since 1955.

State Senate races to watch include: District 3, where Democratic incumbent Jeff Golden is being challenged by Republican Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino; District 10, where Democratic incumbent Deb Patterson is being challenged by Republican state Rep. Raquel Moore-Green; District 11, an open seat sought by Republican Sen. Kim Thatcher (who was drawn out of her current district) and Democrat Eric Swenson; District 13, an open seat sought by Democrat Aaron Woods and Republican John Velez; District 16, an open seat in which Republican state Rep. Suzanne Weber is facing Democrat Melissa Busch; and District 20, where Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer is being challenged by Democratic state Rep. Mark Meek.

