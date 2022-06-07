ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Would angry voters oust incumbents? (Hint: No)

By Jim Redden, Peter Wong
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wgu9q_0g3G07JC00 Polls showing a deeply disgruntled electorate failed to predict was actually happened at the May primary election.

Now that Clackamas County has mostly finished counting its ballots, Oregon 5th District Congressman Kurt Schrader is just about the only metro area incumbent to be defeated in the primary election. He lost the Democratic nomination to challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner by 56% to 44%.

Washington County Auditor John Hutzler was the only other incumbent defeated in regional, county or city races in the metro area.

The fact that so few incumbents lost is puzzling, given the mood of the voters. Multiple polls before the election show voters are disappointed with their elected officials. The majority believe the region is heading in the wrong direction. In one poll, only 8% of Portland voters says the city is headed in the right direction.

But the incumbency trend was statewide. All other members of Oregon's congressional delegation up for re-election were easily renominated. No incumbents lost in any of the 76 Oregon legislative races on the ballot. And in the two statewide races with no incumbents, three former state legislators were nominated. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, and former House Republican leader Christine Drazan will face off for governor at the Nov. 8 general election, while former Republican Rep. Cheri Helt of Bend is in a runoff for the nonpartisan office of labor commissioner. An unaffiliated campaign for governor is being mounted by former Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson.

An experienced politician also made it into the race for the newly created 6th Congressional District. Democratic state Rep. Andrea Salinas and Republican businessman Mike Erickson will meet in the November.

And Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle was nominated for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Democrat Peter DeFazio. The former Democratic state legislator will face Republican military veteran Alex Skarlatos in the general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6vUl_0g3G07JC00 Aside from Schrader and Hutzler, perhaps the only other incumbents defeated anywhere in the state were a Malheur County commissioner, the Jefferson County sheriff and the mayor of Vale.

One major reason why incumbents did so well is Oregon's closed-primary system: Each party nominates its candidates in partisan races. Serious intra-party challenges are rare. The last time an incumbent congressman was defeated in a primary was in 1980, when activist Ron Wyden defeated incumbent Democrat Bob Duncan for the 3rd Congressional District nomination. Wyden, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996, has not faced a serious primary challenge in decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzaiP_0g3G07JC00

Local incumbents in runoffs

Some incumbents who were not defeated could still be in trouble in the November general election. For example, while Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan was easily re-elected, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was forced into a runoff against lawyer and businessman Rene Gonzalez.

In Clackamas County, both incumbent commissioners running for re-election were forced into runoffs. Paul Savas finished only slightly ahead of challenger Libra Ford, while challenger Ben West was within 11 percentage points of incumbent Sonya Fischer, who got 48%.

Meanwhile, Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, who is blamed for the long delay in counting the results, already was scheduled to face a challenger in November, certified Multnomah County elections administrator Catherine McMullen.

Still, it's worth noting that Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington fended off a challenge from Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace, even though an official investigation accused her of poor management and creating a hostile work environment at the county. And Metro President Lynn Peterson was re-elected despite questions about the effectiveness of the regional government's homeless spending, although she received less than 50% of the votes in the Clackamas and Washington portions of the tri-county district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWgDT_0g3G07JC00

Legislative races heat up

The situation at the Oregon Legislature is more complicated. One reason no incumbent was defeated in the primary is that 21 of 60 House members chose not to run again. That is a higher number than in recent elections. They included three women committee chairs who represent portions of Clackamas County, all of whom said they could not afford to continue serving because of the low annual salary — state Reps. Rachel Prusak of West Linn, Karin Power of Milwaukie and Anna Williams of Hood River.

Some of the surviving incumbents will face serious opposition in the November election, and Democrats will be defending more seats than Republicans.

The 60-member Oregon House is currently 37 Democrats and 23 Republicans. All are up for election. Twenty-four Democratic seats are held by incumbents and 13 are open. Fifteen Republican seats are held by incumbents and eight are open. Although Democrats are expected to retain control, the question is whether they will retain their supermajority of at least 36 seats, which enables them to pass revenue-raising bills (taxes and fees) without Republican help.

In the 30-member Senate, 18 seats currently are held by Democrats, 11 by Republicans, and one independent who left the GOP caucus. Sixteen seats are up for election, including one for the unexpired two-year term of Ginny Burdick, who resigned in late 2021. Nine Democratic incumbents are seeking new terms, while only one Republican is. Four Democratic seats are open, while only two Republican ones are. Democratic candidates are considered shoo-ins in urban areas but vulnerable outside of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e94tq_0g3G07JC00 The question in the Senate is whether Democrats can maintain their majority, not whether they will achieve an 18-vote supermajority. The biggest party shift in recent years was in 1994, when Democrats lost and Republicans gained five seats for their first outright majority since 1955.

State Senate races to watch include: District 3, where Democratic incumbent Jeff Golden is being challenged by Republican Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino; District 10, where Democratic incumbent Deb Patterson is being challenged by Republican state Rep. Raquel Moore-Green; District 11, an open seat sought by Republican Sen. Kim Thatcher (who was drawn out of her current district) and Democrat Eric Swenson; District 13, an open seat sought by Democrat Aaron Woods and Republican John Velez; District 16, an open seat in which Republican state Rep. Suzanne Weber is facing Democrat Melissa Busch; and District 20, where Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer is being challenged by Democratic state Rep. Mark Meek.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 13

Anti Antifa
1d ago

I think you may have spoken too soon the district attorney in San Francisco was just voted out of office on a recall so maybe some of these dirtbags are going to start paying a price for being so woke and against actual prosecution of crimes

Reply
11
jasper jenkins
1d ago

As long as the democrats control mail in voting, Oregon will never have a fair election or Republicans winners.

Reply
9
Pam Lloyd-Hills
2d ago

No if you don’t vote her out you deserve the consequences more of the same

Reply
16
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader one of two Democrats to vote against Congressional gun control package

Oregon’s Rep. Kurt Schrader was one of only two congressional Democrats to vote against a sweeping gun package Wednesday.  The “Protecting Our Kids Act,” which passed the U.S. House on a largely party-line vote on Wednesday, would raise the minimum age for buying a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21, ban ammunition magazines with more […] The post Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader one of two Democrats to vote against Congressional gun control package appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Wild west may settle partisan power in Salem

Many seats are in solidly Republican or solidly Democratic regions, but some could be up for grabs. In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the Capitol is...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hall feeds false election narrative

Though I currently live in Multnomah County, I grew up in Clackamas County, raised my kids there, taught in the public schools there and recreate there. That an elected “public servant” as cluelessly incompetent as Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall could hang on for two decades and with a straight (or defiant) face and seek a sixth four-year term is beyond comprehension (“Oregon’s largest election debacle occurred under Sherry Hall. Years of mishaps by her office preceded it,” June 4). Presiding with no remorse over the largest election debacle in Oregon history should be more than enough to nudge her into retirement at age 70. The damage has been done: Her performance plays perfectly into the false narrative of “election fraud” and the “Big Lie,” which is killing our increasingly fragile democracy. Nice job, Sherry. Your man Trump must be very happy with your performance. I’m not. Bye-bye.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, OR
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
Portland, OR
Elections
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Portland Tribune

Schrader votes against one of two federal gun bills

House passes both, largely on party lines, but both are likely to die in Senate; Schrader lost seat in May primary. Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader was one of only two Democrats to oppose U.S. House passage of one of two gun regulation bills in the aftermath of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and elsewhere.
OREGON STATE
yamhilladvocate.com

Progressive Yamhill Organizes Anti-Gun Rally, Wants All Oregon Firearm Owners to Be Required to Obtain a License

Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

National Republicans Jump Into the Oregon Governor’s Race With Early Donation

Christine Drazan, the Republican Party nominee for Oregon governor, received an early and notable donation May 22 to her general election campaign: $40,000 from the Republican Governors Association. The donation first officially filed as a donation on June 7—an in-kind contribution for surveys and polls—is an early indication that the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginny Burdick
Person
Deb Patterson
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Val Hoyle
Person
Peter Defazio
Portland Tribune

Interested in running for West Linn City Council?

Candidates' applications are being accepted until Sept. 6 for two open seats. The city of West Linn is now accepting candidate filings from residents interested in serving on the West Linn City Council. Two of the council's five positions are up for election in November. Those seats are currently held...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

LETTERS: Two perspectives on need in Washington County

The Times publishes reader perspectives in the form of letters to the editor every Thursday. Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Election Local#Incumbency#Incumbent#Democrats#Democratic#Washington County#House#Republican
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro must redraw ward boundaries following 2020 Census

New population figures show many more citizens in northern Ward 1 than in the other two City Council districts.Hillsboro has an uneven number of people living in each of its three city wards, which determine the boundaries by with City Council positions are elected, and which parts of town they represent. Now, the city is hosting a virtual meeting and online survey for folks to weigh in on the process to redraw the map and bring the ward configuration into compliance with the city code. Community members can learn more and give their feedback at a virtual meeting...
HILLSBORO, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby’s Drazan Leads in Early Poll on Oregon Governor’s Race

As counties tallied primary ballots last month (some more slowly than others), one fact became evident: The next governor of Oregon will be a woman, with some degree of experience in the state Legislature. That’s about all we know, with a recent poll showing the two major-party nominees in a...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Manzanita Mayor Withdraws from Re-Election Run

Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott has announced he will not run for re-election this November. In a June 2 message to friends, Scott said that he had reversed his decision from last January. “During the last six months,” he said. “I realized I just do not have the energy to continue.”
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
510
Followers
4K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy