Taz Sherman Participates in Washington Wizards Pre-Draft Workout

By Schuyler Callihan
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 5 days ago

Another NBA team brings in the former Mountaineer guard.

The 2022 NBA Draft is just a couple of weeks away and in the meantime, NBA teams are bringing in several draft-eligible prospects to participate in workouts to get an up-close, in-person evaluation.

Last week, former West Virginia guard Taz Sherman attended a workout with the Atlanta Hawks, who have the 14th and 44th overall picks in this year's draft. Today, he earned another opportunity as he participated in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

The Wizards hold the 10th and 54th picks in the draft.

